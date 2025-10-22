ISL Side Punjab FC Sign Spanish Midfielder Dani Ramirez Ahead Of Super Cup Campaign

Punjab FC have bolstered their squad by signing Spanish midfielder Dani Ramirez on a free transfer ahead of the Super Cup 2025 in Goa

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Indian Super League side Punjab FC sign Dani Ramirez ahead of Super Cup 2025
File photo of Dani Ramirez in action for Manisa FK. | Photo: Instagram/dani10ramirez92
Summary
  • Dani Ramirez joins Punjab FC on a one-year contract

  • He is Punjab FC's second overseas signing after Samir Zeljkovic

  • Ramirez previously played for Manisa FK in Turkey, scoring seven goals

Indian Super League (ISL) club Punjab FC has strengthened their roster by signing Spanish attacking midfielder Dani Ramirez Fernandez, with the 33-year-old joining on a free transfer with a one-year contract.

Ramirez has joined as Punjab FC's second overseas signing, after Samir Zeljkovic, ahead of the Super Cup 2025 beginning in Goa this Saturday. Punjab FC have been drawn in Group C along with Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, and Gokulam Kerala.

Ramirez's European Journey

Ramirez most recently played for Manisa FK in Turkey's TFF First League. During the 2024-25 season, he appeared 34 times for Manisa, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

The Spaniard began his youth career with his hometown club CD Leganes before moving to Real Madrid. He spent four seasons developing in their youth setup and also featured for Real Madrid C. In 2014, he joined Valencia CF B, continuing his progression through Spain's competitive lower divisions.

He also represented Getafe CF and Internacional de Madrid before transitioning to Polish club Stomil Olsztyn SA. He played two seasons for LKS Lodz and then signed with Lech Poznan, where he won the Ekstraklasa title in the 2021–22 season. Ramirez also had a period in Belgium with Zulte Waregem before returning to Lodz.

Dani Ramirez expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Indian Super League club. "Joining Punjab FC feels like the perfect next step. Having played in various leagues globally, I'm eager to contribute my experience to the team's success," the midfielder stated in a release.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
