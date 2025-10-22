ISL Side Punjab FC Sign Spanish Midfielder Dani Ramirez Ahead Of Super Cup Campaign

Dani Ramirez joins Punjab FC on a one-year contract
He is Punjab FC's second overseas signing after Samir Zeljkovic
Ramirez previously played for Manisa FK in Turkey, scoring seven goals
Indian Super League (ISL) club Punjab FC has strengthened their roster by signing Spanish attacking midfielder Dani Ramirez Fernandez, with the 33-year-old joining on a free transfer with a one-year contract.
Ramirez has joined as Punjab FC's second overseas signing, after Samir Zeljkovic, ahead of the Super Cup 2025 beginning in Goa this Saturday. Punjab FC have been drawn in Group C along with Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, and Gokulam Kerala.
Ramirez's European Journey
Ramirez most recently played for Manisa FK in Turkey's TFF First League. During the 2024-25 season, he appeared 34 times for Manisa, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.
The Spaniard began his youth career with his hometown club CD Leganes before moving to Real Madrid. He spent four seasons developing in their youth setup and also featured for Real Madrid C. In 2014, he joined Valencia CF B, continuing his progression through Spain's competitive lower divisions.
He also represented Getafe CF and Internacional de Madrid before transitioning to Polish club Stomil Olsztyn SA. He played two seasons for LKS Lodz and then signed with Lech Poznan, where he won the Ekstraklasa title in the 2021–22 season. Ramirez also had a period in Belgium with Zulte Waregem before returning to Lodz.
Dani Ramirez expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Indian Super League club. "Joining Punjab FC feels like the perfect next step. Having played in various leagues globally, I'm eager to contribute my experience to the team's success," the midfielder stated in a release.
(With PTI Inputs)