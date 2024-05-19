Football

ISL: Chennaiyin FC Extends Midfielder Jiteshwor Singh's Contract

The 22-year-old midfielder from Manipur, who has made his ISL debut with Chennaiyin FC in 2022, has been a crucial cog in the club’s remarkable show in the recent season of the league

chennaiyinZone/X
Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh contract has been extended till 2025 with Chennaiyin FC. Photo: chennaiyinZone/X
info_icon

Former champions Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced they have extended midfielder Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh's contract till 2025, following his impressive show in the recently concluded Indian Super League season. (More Football News)

The 22-year-old midfielder from Manipur, who has made his ISL debut with Chennaiyin FC in 2022, has been a crucial cog in the club’s remarkable show in the recent season of the league.

He not only made 25 successful tackles, the most for Chennaiyin in the season, but also registered 14 interceptions, showcasing his quality on the field.

Lecce's Hamza Rafia, right, and Atalanta's Jose' Dos Santos Ederson battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between US Lecce and Atalanta BC. - AP
Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next

BY Associated Press

"Jitu was never going anywhere. His unrelenting nature combined with his elegance on the ball are unique qualities for a midfielder in India and he's a big part of our plans for next season," head coach Owen Coyle said.

Jiteshwor has played a total of 44 matches for Chennaiyin in all competitions including 23 in the last season.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, tries to control the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against D.C. United. - AP
Inter Miami Vs DC United, MLS: Lionel Messi Returns From Injury As Inter Miami Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive

BY Associated Press

“It’s exciting to stay at Chennaiyin FC. This club is the perfect environment for me to grow and learn from some of the best coaches and players.” Jiteshwor said.

Since joining Chennaiyin FC in 2022, Jiteshwor has been a key contributor for the club. He was also part of the Indian team that participated in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualification last year.

