Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next

Lecce's Hamza Rafia, right, and Atalanta's Jose' Dos Santos Ederson battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between US Lecce and Atalanta BC. Photo: AP

Lecce's Hamza Rafia, right, and Atalanta's Jose' Dos Santos Ederson battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between US Lecce and Atalanta BC. Photo: AP