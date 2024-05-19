Football

Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next

Italy will have at least five squads in next season's Champions League, and could earn a sixth if Atalanta defeats unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final on Wednesday

AP
Lecce's Hamza Rafia, right, and Atalanta's Jose' Dos Santos Ederson battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between US Lecce and Atalanta BC. Photo: AP
info_icon

Atalanta secured a Champions League spot with a 2-0 win at Lecce in the penultimate round of Serie A. (More Football News)

The Bergamo squad is in fifth place, six points ahead of Roma, and holds a tiebreaker over the Giallorossi after beating Roma last weekend. Atalanta also moved within one point of fourth-placed Juventus.

Italy will have at least five squads in next season's Champions League, and could earn a sixth if Atalanta defeats unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Unai Emery is eyeing bigger and better things with Aston Villa. - null
Crystal Palace Vs Aston Villa: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Comments

BY Stats Perform

“Tomorrow we'll start thinking about that. For tonight, we want to enjoy this,” Atalanta striker Gianluca Scamacca said when asked about facing Leverkusen.

Atalanta was coming off a 1-0 loss to Juventus in the Italian Cup final and Charles De Ketelaere and Scamacca scored five minutes apart shortly after the break.

Scamacca set up De Ketelaere and then headed in the second.

Scamacca has scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 41 matches across all competitions this season.

“The team is helping me a lot to take advantage of my skills,” he said. “It's a good moment.”

Atalanta will return to the Champions League after a two-year absence. Its best result in Europe's top club competition was the quarterfinals in 2020.

Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso. - null
Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen Have No Time To Soak In 'Neverlusen' Season - Xabi Alonso

BY Stats Perform

Also, Torino beat second-placed AC Milan 3-1 with goals from Duvan Zapata, Ivan Ilic and Ricardo Rodriguez to keep alive hopes of qualifying for the Europa Conference League. Ismael Bennacer scored for Milan.

Torino moved up to ninth, while Milan has already secured second place behind Italian champion Inter Milan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Security Beefed At BJP Headquarters Over AAP's Proposed Protest
  2. MP: Dalit Couple Beaten, Made To Wear Garlands Of Shoes; 10 Persons Booked
  3. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: AAP To Protest Outside BJP Headquarters | Key Points
  4. Pune: 2 Persons Killed As Luxury Car Hits Motorcycle
  5. Indo-Pak Trade Ties Suspended Since 2019 Due To 'Heavy Duties': Pakistan Foreign Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To Mumbai With Aaradhya After Making Stunning Appearances At Cannes 2024
  2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Has THIS To Say About His Much Awaited Biopic On Sahir Ludhianvi
  3. Underprivileged Kids Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hometown Budhana Celebrate His 50th Birthday
  4. Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Felt 'Helpless' At The Start Of His Career, Says There Is 'No Gain Without Pain'
  5. Krishna Shroff: Jackie Shroff And Tiger Shroff Were Nervous At First But Then Got Excited About Her Being On 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  2. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title
  3. Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs PBKS: Will It Rain Today In Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
  5. Inter Miami Vs DC United, MLS: Lionel Messi Returns From Injury As Inter Miami Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive
World News
  1. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
  2. Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti
  3. Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?
  4. Israel's War Minister Vows To Quit, Death Toll In Gaza Crosses 35,000 | Top Updates
  5. 'Situation Under Control': Kyrgyzstan Shares Update On Mob Violence, Calls Out 'Deliberate False Information
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup