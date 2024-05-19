Football

Crystal Palace Vs Aston Villa: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Comments

Crystal Palace are unbeaten on each of the previous 11 occasions they have finished a top-flight season with a home match (winning seven, drawing four). By contrast, Aston Villa have only won once in the 25 occasions they have finished a league campaign with an away game (drawn seven, lost 17)

Unai Emery is eyeing bigger and better things with Aston Villa.
info_icon

Unai Emery has his sights set on winning the Premier League or Champions League with Aston Villa after securing a top-four finish earlier this week. (More Football News)

Fifth-place Tottenham's defeat to title-chasing Manchester City on Tuesday meant Villa will play in Europe's premier club competition next season for the first time in 41 years.

Emery's side conclude a memorable season – in which they also reached the Europa Conference League semi-finals – away at Crystal Palace on the final day.

And the Spaniard is already focused on achieving bigger and better things with Villa. 

"It really was amazing when the [Tottenham-Manchester City] match finished," he smiled. "At the beginning of the season, it was really a dream. Of course, we worked hard to try to be there.

"I want to get better, and I have my dreams, and I believe in my dreams. Of course, my objectives are to win the Premier League or the Champions League. We are not contenders, but it is our dream to achieve something like that."

Meanwhile, Palace have enjoyed a strong finish to the season, winning five of their last six games.

The Eagles could seal a top-half finish with a victory – and other results going their way – and Oliver Glasner has urged his players to use that as inspiration at Selhurst Park.

"I'm pleased with the performances we've had," he said. "We want to win. We always focus on what we can influence. If we don't do our job, we don't win, we can't be 10th. It's good motivation at home to say thank you to the fans."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Jean-Philippe Mateta

Mateta has scored in each of his last six home Premier League appearances for Palace, netting eight goals along the way. 

He is now aiming to become only the second Frenchman after Thierry Henry to find the net in seven successive Premier League appearances on home soil.

Aston Villa – Ollie Watkins

Watkins has recorded the most assists in the Premier League this season with 13.

Only Ashley Young has ever provided more during a single Premier League campaign for Villa (14 in 2007-08).

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW

Palace are unbeaten on each of the previous 11 occasions they have finished a top-flight season with a home match (winning seven, drawing four).

By contrast, Villa have only won once in the 25 occasions they have finished a league campaign with an away game (drawn seven, lost 17).

That sole victory came against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 2001-02.

On a brighter note, Villa are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League away games in London, winning five of their six this term. 

With 16 such points this season, a win or draw here would set a new Premier League record for the most achieved during a single campaign.

Although, you must go back to their title-winning season of 1980-81 for the last time they completed a league double over Palace.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Crystal Palace: 31.8%
Aston Villa: 39.5%
Draw: 28.7

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Bibhav Kumar Produced In Court; Delhi Police Seeks 7-Day Custody
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Killed, 2 Injured In Two Simultaneous Terrorist Attacks In Shopian, Anantnag
  3. Telugu TV Actor Dies By 'Suicide', Days After Co-Star's Death
  4. Two Women Killed, 11 Injured After Van Overturns In MP's Shajapur
  5. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
Entertainment News
  1. On Ruskin Bond's 90th Birthday, Gear Up To Witness His Classics Like Never Before With These Audiobooks
  2. Entrepreneur Diipa Khosla Impresses With Her Futuristic Look As She Attends Cannes For The 7th Time
  3. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Makes Heads Turn In Orange For Her Second Appearance At Women In Cinema Gala
  4. ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’: Cher, Pink, Donna Mills Make The LA Premiere A Night To Remember For The Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics
  5. Why Kartik Aaryan Was Initially Sceptical About 'Chandu Champion': 'It Demanded A Lot'
Sports News
  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win By 27 Runs, Qualify For Playoffs
  2. IPL 2024 Playoffs Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Timings, Venues - All You Need To Know
  3. Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen Have No Time To Soak In 'Neverlusen' Season - Xabi Alonso
  4. Sports News Highlights May 18: Verstappen Clinches Pole At Imola GP; Nikhat Wins Gold In Astana
  5. Burnley Vs Nottm Forest: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Pre-Match Comments
World News
  1. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  3. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  4. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  5. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup