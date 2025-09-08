Iran Vs Uzbekistan Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record – All You Need To Know

Iran topped Group B with wins over Afghanistan and India, followed by a 2-2 draw against co-hosts Tajikistan. They are unbeaten. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, have surged through Group A. After a 1-1 draw against Oman, they defeated Turkmenistan 2-1 and then crushed Kyrgyzstan (recognised as the Kyrgyz Republic by FIFA and AFC bodies) 4-0 to secure their place in the final.