Iran Vs Uzbekistan Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record – All You Need To Know

Iran Vs Uzbekistan Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Iran lock horns against Uzbekistan in the final. Check the head-to-head record, live streaming info, timings and other details

Outlook Sports Desk
Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Iran vs Uzbekistan Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Final Qualification Scenarios, H2H Record, India's Opponent Photo: X/CAFA
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iran take on Uzbekistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 final

  • Iran, defending champions and the highest-ranked team in Central Asia, go up against co-hosts Uzbekistan

  • Iran have a slight edge in the head-to-head record over Uzbekistan

Iran take on Uzbekistan in the final of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Olympic City Stadium, Tashkent, on Monday (September 8). Watch the Iran vs Uzbekistan football match live today.

The Tashkent final brings together two regional powerhouses in a clash that promises intensity -- Iran, defending champions and the highest-ranked team in Central Asia, against co-hosts Uzbekistan, in a rematch of the inaugural final from 2023, which Iran won 1-0.

Team Melli, coached by Amir Ghalenoei, are currently 20th in the latest FIFA Rankings, while Timur Kapadze's White Wolves sit at 55th position.

Iran topped Group B with wins over Afghanistan and India, followed by a 2-2 draw against co-hosts Tajikistan. They are unbeaten. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, have surged through Group A. After a 1-1 draw against Oman, they defeated Turkmenistan 2-1 and then crushed Kyrgyzstan (recognised as the Kyrgyz Republic by FIFA and AFC bodies) 4-0 to secure their place in the final.

Iran Vs Uzbekistan Football Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have met 16 times previously, and Iran lead Uzbekistan 10-1 with five draws. Uzbekistan's only win in this matchup came in November 2012, in a FIFA World Cup 4th round meeting at Azadi Stadium, Tehran.

In their most recent meeting, also a FIFA World Cup qualifier (3rd round), they played out a 2-2 draw, their fourth stalemate in a row, following seven successive wins for Iran.

India Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Third-Place Playoff

While Iran and Uzbekistan prepare for the high-stakes final, the CAFA Nations League 2025 also features a compelling third-place playoff in Hisor, Tajikistan, where India take on Oman.

Under Khalid Jamil, the Blue Tigers have already exceeded expectations by reaching the play-off round. Carlos Queiroz's Oman are unbeaten in the tournament. They have also dominated this match-up in the head-to-head record, with India’s lone victory dating back to 1994.

When is the India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place play-off being played?

The India vs Oman, third-place play-off match in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will played on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ | India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Third-Place Play-Off Live Streaming

Where can I watch the India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match live online in India?

One can watch the India vs Oman, third-place play-off match in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 on the FanCode app and website.

This match presents India with a chance to rewrite a lopsided rivalry and end their debut campaign in Central Asia with a historic podium finish.

Iran Vs Uzbekistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Live Streaming Info

When is the Iran Vs Uzbekistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 final match being played?

The Iran Vs Uzbekistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 final match will be played on Monday, September 8, 2025 at the Stadion Olympic. The match will kick-off at 8pm IST.

Where to watch the Iran Vs Uzbekistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 final match on TV and Online?

The match won't be available for live streaming or broadcast in India.

