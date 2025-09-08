India face Oman in the third-place playoff of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025
India and Oman have faced each other 10 times in international football, with the latter holding a clear edge
India have lost just one game in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025
India face Oman in the third-place playoff of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan today (September 8). The match is significant for both teams as they prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and regional tournaments.
For India, now under a new coach, it's a chance to break a 31-year winless streak against Oman and to finish the tournament on a high after a mixed campaign. Khalid Jamil's Blue Tigers defeated co-hosts Tajikistan but lost to regional powerhouse Iran, then played out a draw with Afghanistan.
Oman, also an invitee in this sub-regional tournament, are looking for back-to-back third-place finishes. In the inaugural edition (2023), Gulf Samba beat Kyrgyzstan for a podium finish. They are unbeaten so far in this edition -- a draw with co-hosts Uzbekistan, and wins against Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.
India Vs Oman Football Head-To-Head Record
India and Oman have faced each other 10 times in international football, with the latter holding a clear edge. India have managed just one win, in their first-ever meeting.
Since then, Oman have won six matches, while three have ended in draws. Their encounters have spanned World Cup qualifiers, friendlies, and regional competitions.
Breakdown Of India Vs Oman Football Matches
India first faced Oman on September 21, 1994, in the Independence Cup held in Oman. India won that match 4-1.
The next encounter came on March 31, 2004, in India during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Oman cantered to a 5-1 victory. On November 17, the teams met in Oman for the return leg of the same qualifying campaign. That match ended in a goalless draw.
India and Oman played a friendly on February 23, 2012, in Oman, where India suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat.
On June 11, 2015, India hosted Oman in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Oman won 2-1, with Sunil Chhetri scoring India's lone goal via penalty. The return leg on October 13 in Oman saw India lose 0-3.
On December 27, 2018, India and Oman played a friendly in Abu Dhabi, which ended in a 0-0 draw.
India play hosts to Oman again on September 5, 2019, for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Despite taking the lead through Sunil Chhetri, India lost 1-2. The reverse fixture on November 19 in Oman ended in a narrow 0-1 defeat for India.
In their most recent meeting, a friendly, they played out a 1-1 draw on March 25, 2021, in Dubai. Manvir Singh scored for India.