India Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Blue Tigers Look To End 31-Year Winless Streak - IND Vs OMA Breakdown

India and Oman have faced each other 10 times in international football, with the latter holding a clear edge. India have managed just one win, in their first-ever meeting

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Football Team, CAFA Nations Cup 2025
File photo of India vs Oman football match. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Oman in the third-place playoff of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025

  • India and Oman have faced each other 10 times in international football, with the latter holding a clear edge

  • India have lost just one game in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025

India face Oman in the third-place playoff of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan today (September 8). The match is significant for both teams as they prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and regional tournaments.

For India, now under a new coach, it's a chance to break a 31-year winless streak against Oman and to finish the tournament on a high after a mixed campaign. Khalid Jamil's Blue Tigers defeated co-hosts Tajikistan but lost to regional powerhouse Iran, then played out a draw with Afghanistan.

Oman, also an invitee in this sub-regional tournament, are looking for back-to-back third-place finishes. In the inaugural edition (2023), Gulf Samba beat Kyrgyzstan for a podium finish. They are unbeaten so far in this edition -- a draw with co-hosts Uzbekistan, and wins against Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

India Vs Oman Football Head-To-Head Record

India and Oman have faced each other 10 times in international football, with the latter holding a clear edge. India have managed just one win, in their first-ever meeting.

India played a 0-0 stalemate with Afghanistan in their final group B match of CAFA Nations Cup. - AIFF
India Enter CAFA Nations Cup Third-Place Playoff: Blue Tigers Advance On Head-To-Head Record

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Since then, Oman have won six matches, while three have ended in draws. Their encounters have spanned World Cup qualifiers, friendlies, and regional competitions.

Related Content
Related Content

Breakdown Of India Vs Oman Football Matches

India first faced Oman on September 21, 1994, in the Independence Cup held in Oman. India won that match 4-1.

The next encounter came on March 31, 2004, in India during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Oman cantered to a 5-1 victory. On November 17, the teams met in Oman for the return leg of the same qualifying campaign. That match ended in a goalless draw.

India and Oman played a friendly on February 23, 2012, in Oman, where India suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat.

On June 11, 2015, India hosted Oman in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Oman won 2-1, with Sunil Chhetri scoring India's lone goal via penalty. The return leg on October 13 in Oman saw India lose 0-3.

On December 27, 2018, India and Oman played a friendly in Abu Dhabi, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

India play hosts to Oman again on September 5, 2019, for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Despite taking the lead through Sunil Chhetri, India lost 1-2. The reverse fixture on November 19 in Oman ended in a narrow 0-1 defeat for India.

In their most recent meeting, a friendly, they played out a 1-1 draw on March 25, 2021, in Dubai. Manvir Singh scored for India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Donald Trump’s Reaction To Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open 2025 Win Against Jannik Sinner Goes Viral

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  4. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  5. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  4. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  5. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  3. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  4. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm

  5. Houthi Drone from Yemen Targets Southern Israel Airport

Latest Stories

  1. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  2. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'

  3. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Hosts Register Record Win In Southampton

  4. September 8, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo Scorpio, and Pisces

  5. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  6. Catalan Grand Prix: Alex Marquez Delivers Flawless Ride To Claim MotoGP Victory In Barcelona

  7. Trump Signals 'Second Phase' of Sanctions on Russia, Targets Oil Trade with India

  8. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'