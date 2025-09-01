India 0-3 Iran, CAFA Nations Cup: Blue Tigers Lose Steam After Gritty First-Half Display

India defended resolutely to keep first half goalless
Iran scored twice in last seven minutes to register emphatic win
India next play against Afghanistan on September 4 in their final group B match
A defiant India fought hard in the first 50 minutes but conceded two late two goals to go down 0-3 to defending champions Iran in their second group match of the CAFA Nations Cup football tournament at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on Monday (September 1, 2025).
The Indian defence withstood waves of Iranian attack to keep the first half goalless but failed to avert goals from Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (60th minute), Ali Alipourghara (89th) and Mehdi Taremi (90+6) to lose the match. Iran are a formidable side, ranked 20th in the world while India are currently at 133rd in the FIFA ranking.
India 0-3 Iran, CAFA Nations Cup: How It Unfolded
India had their first chance in the 24th minute, when Suresh Singh Wangjam’s cross was trapped inside the Iran box by Irfan Yadwad, who laid it off for Nikhil Prabhu. The midfielder’s shot, however, was blocked.
India began to gain more confidence as the clock ticked past the half-hour mark, and they managed to produce a passage of play in the Iran third. The Blue Tigers managed to produce a couple of switch plays to the right wing to Vikram Partap Singh, who could run at Mohammad Naderi, but Iran negotiated the danger on both occasions.
Minutes later, Gurpreet was again called into action as he got down low to save a shot from Noorafkan. India defended in a coordinated manner in the first half, managing to frustrate Iran and not let them create any clear-cut openings.
The second half began much in the same fashion. India allowing Iran to keep possession of the ball, while staving them off near the defensive third.
It took Iran an hour to open the scoring. Hossein Kanaani hung up a cross at the far post towards Hosseinzadeh, whose header was blocked by India defender Rahul Bheke. The ball, however, dropped kindly back at the feet of Hosseinzadeh, who finished it from close range.
India head coach Khalid Jamil, looking for avenues to get back in the game, brought on Manvir Singh (Jr.), Mahesh Naorem, and Jithin MS. The attacking changes gave the Blue Tigers some impetus going forward, and Manvir’s cross found Bheke at the near post in the 72nd minute, but the defender’s header went wide.
Iran had their own aces up the sleeves in the form of Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Mehdi Taremi, whose introduction into the fray caused problems for India, who were now keen to equalise. Jithin raised a few eyebrows with his mazy runs for India, but no real threat was posed to the Iran goal.
He had the opportunity to create a good chance in the 86th minute when he broke on the counter with speed, but his through ball to Mahesh had too much weight on it, as Iran goalkeeper Payam Niazmand collected it calmly.
The experience of Jahanbakhsh and Taremi shone through in the dying minutes. The former produced a shot that was saved, while the latter pounced on the rebound, only to hit the upright, before Alipour sneaked the ball in at the far post, doubling the lead for Iran.
Substitute Jeakson Singh tried his luck with a stray shot deep into injury time, but the ball just did not dip soon enough, sailing inches over the Iran woodwork. A minute later, Iran broke on the counter with speed, and a through ball from Jahanbakhsh found Taremi, who made it three for the world number 20 side.
India had beaten higher-ranked Tajikistan 2-1 in their opening match on August 29. They play against Afghanistan on September 4 in their final group B match.
The top teams from each group will play each other in the final, while the two second-placed teams will face off in the third-place match, scheduled to be played on September 8.
(With PTI inputs)