India defeated Tajikistan with early goals from Anwar Ali (5’) and Sandesh Jhingan (13’)
Tajikistan fought back as Shahrom Samiev scored in the 23rd minute and earned a late penalty
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made crucial saves, including a penalty, to secure India’s first away win in nearly two years
India kicked off the Khalid Jamil era in style with a hard-fought 2-1 win over higher-ranked Tajikistan in their opening match of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup on Friday.
World No. 133 Indian football team raced to an early lead through defenders Anwar Ali (5) and Sandesh Jhingan (13'), before holding off relentless attacks from the 106th-ranked hosts for the remaining 75 minutes.
The match was lively from the very first whistle, with India storming out of the blocks. Anwar Ali gave the Blue Tigers an early lead, heading home a scramble in the box following a long throw from Uvais Moyikkal, the ball deflecting off a Tajik defender before crossing the line.
Minutes later, India doubled their advantage in clinical fashion, Anwar’s curling cross found Rahul Bheke, whose header was parried by goalkeeper Muhriddin Hasanov, only for Sandesh Jhingan to react quickest and slot home the rebound. India looked sharp, confident, and full of energy, setting the pace and tone for the rest of the match.
With a 2-0 lead, India shifted into a more defensive shape, allowing Tajikistan, buoyed by a partisan home crowd, to claw one back in the 23rd minute.
Shahrom Samiev, set up by Sheriddin Boboev, beat Jhingan and tucked the ball past a surging Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to make it 2-1. India’s midfield, with Suresh Singh Wangjam and Lallianzuala Chhangte struggling to impose themselves, found it difficult to regain control as the first half closed.
The second half saw Tajikistan press aggressively, keeping Gurpreet busy with several stinging efforts. Jamil made three key substitutions, Naorem Mahesh Singh added attacking impetus, while Nikhil Prabhu and Danish Farooq bolstered midfield stability, but India’s forwards, Vikram Partap Singh and Irfan Yadwad, saw little service due to Tajikistan’s compact high-line play.
The hosts earned a penalty when Rustam Soirov went down under a challenge from Vikram Partap, but Gurpreet produced a sensational leg save to deny them.
India nearly extended their lead in the 85th minute when Naorem Mahesh unleashed a left-footed pile driver, only for Hasanov to make the stop. In the closing stages, Gurpreet once again rose to the occasion, making another crucial save to secure a memorable victory.
The win marked India’s first away triumph in almost two years and was highlighted by disciplined defending, clinical finishing from the backline, and an outstanding display from captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, whose series of saves, including the penalty stop, kept India ahead.
Khalid Jamil’s Blue Tigers showed tactical discipline, a perfect start to his tenure, with tougher challenges ahead in the tournament.
With PTI Inputs