India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Khalid Jamil’s First Test As IND Face TJK
India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India’s campaign at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 begins today with a crucial clash against hosts Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium. This marks India’s debut in the Central Asian tournament, and under newly appointed head coach Khalid Jamil, the Blue Tigers are looking to reset their trajectory after a challenging start to the year. With several key players missing due to club commitments and the match falling outside the FIFA window, India’s young squad faces a stern test against a well-drilled Tajik side. The match kicks off at 9:00 PM IST and will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Streaming Info
One can watch the India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match on the Fancode app and website.
