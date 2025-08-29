India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Khalid Jamil’s First Test As IND Face TJK

India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: New India coach Khalid Jamil at the national camp in Bengaluru. AIFF Media

India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India’s campaign at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 begins today with a crucial clash against hosts Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium. This marks India’s debut in the Central Asian tournament, and under newly appointed head coach Khalid Jamil, the Blue Tigers are looking to reset their trajectory after a challenging start to the year. With several key players missing due to club commitments and the match falling outside the FIFA window, India’s young squad faces a stern test against a well-drilled Tajik side. The match kicks off at 9:00 PM IST and will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

