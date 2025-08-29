India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Khalid Jamil’s First Test As IND Face TJK

IND Vs TJK Football Live Blog Today: India face hosts Tajikistan in their CAFA Nations Cup opener tonight in Hisor, aiming to build momentum under new coach Khalid Jamil. Follow all the updates and goals scored here

India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Khalid Jamil
India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: New India coach Khalid Jamil at the national camp in Bengaluru. AIFF Media
India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India’s campaign at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 begins today with a crucial clash against hosts Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium. This marks India’s debut in the Central Asian tournament, and under newly appointed head coach Khalid Jamil, the Blue Tigers are looking to reset their trajectory after a challenging start to the year. With several key players missing due to club commitments and the match falling outside the FIFA window, India’s young squad faces a stern test against a well-drilled Tajik side. The match kicks off at 9:00 PM IST and will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Streaming Info

One can watch the India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match on the Fancode app and website.

India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Tajikistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. Kick-off is at 9:00 PM IST, so stay tuned as we bring you all the action, updates, and key moments from this clash.

Published At:
