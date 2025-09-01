India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: IND 0-0 IRN; Khalid Jamil's Men Keep Asian Giants At Bay In First Half

India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Blue Tigers train ahead of the match. Photo: AIFF

Welcome to our live blog coverage of India's second match of CAFA Nations Cup 2025, against Asian giants IR Iran at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on Monday (September 1, 2025). After a winning start against hosts Tajikistan, Khalid Jamil's men now face a formidable challenge from world number 20 Iran in Group B. The team that wins will go top of group B. Follow the live scores and updates from the Asian football match.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Sept 2025, 06:24:03 pm IST India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Half-Time Update There comes the whistle and it indeed is 0-0, going into the lemon break. Splitting points with Asia's second-highest ranked team would be a creditable feat for India and they need to play 45 more minutes of structured football for that.

1 Sept 2025, 06:18:14 pm IST India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: IND 0-0 IRN Four minutes of stoppage time added in the first half. We are still goalless and the scoreline still remains like that after the half-time whistle, it would be a job well done for India.

1 Sept 2025, 06:03:07 pm IST India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: IND 0-0 IRN The first cooling break arrives after 30 minutes and India have managed to keep a clean sheet so far. The Blue Tigers have withstood Iran's attack waves and setpieces, with captain Sandesh Jhingan spearheading the Indian defence well so far.

1 Sept 2025, 05:52:32 pm IST India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: IND 0-0 IRN As expected, Iran push India on the backfoot early in the game with their attacking flair. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh is called into action and he wards off a couple of early threats. India have not scored against Iran since 1966, and it will take some doing to break the 49-year-old streak.

1 Sept 2025, 05:33:32 pm IST India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Starting XIs Here's a quick look at the line-up that Khail Jamil has gone with for today's encounter: Here’s how our #BlueTigers line up to face IR Iran in the second game of #CAFANationsCup2025 ⚔️



Watch 🇮🇳🆚🇮🇷 LIVE at 🕠 17:30 IST on @FanCode 📺#INDIRN #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/H0DKSza2Zt — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 1, 2025

1 Sept 2025, 05:32:17 pm IST India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Kick-Off! The match gets underway in Hisor. India kicking from left to right and Iran from right to left in the first half.