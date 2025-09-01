India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: IND 0-0 IRN; Khalid Jamil's Men Keep Asian Giants At Bay In First Half

India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Half-Time Update
There comes the whistle and it indeed is 0-0, going into the lemon break. Splitting points with Asia's second-highest ranked team would be a creditable feat for India and they need to play 45 more minutes of structured football for that.
Four minutes of stoppage time added in the first half. We are still goalless and the scoreline still remains like that after the half-time whistle, it would be a job well done for India.
The first cooling break arrives after 30 minutes and India have managed to keep a clean sheet so far. The Blue Tigers have withstood Iran's attack waves and setpieces, with captain Sandesh Jhingan spearheading the Indian defence well so far.
As expected, Iran push India on the backfoot early in the game with their attacking flair. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh is called into action and he wards off a couple of early threats.
India have not scored against Iran since 1966, and it will take some doing to break the 49-year-old streak.
India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Starting XIs
Here's a quick look at the line-up that Khail Jamil has gone with for today's encounter:
India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Kick-Off!
The match gets underway in Hisor. India kicking from left to right and Iran from right to left in the first half.
India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 5:30pm IST. The India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.