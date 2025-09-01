India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: IND 0-0 IRN; Khalid Jamil's Men Keep Asian Giants At Bay In First Half

India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Follow the live scores and updates from the Asian football match at the Hisor Central Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup
India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Blue Tigers train ahead of the match. Photo: AIFF
Welcome to our live blog coverage of India's second match of CAFA Nations Cup 2025, against Asian giants IR Iran at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on Monday (September 1, 2025). After a winning start against hosts Tajikistan, Khalid Jamil's men now face a formidable challenge from world number 20 Iran in Group B. The team that wins will go top of group B. Follow the live scores and updates from the Asian football match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Half-Time Update

There comes the whistle and it indeed is 0-0, going into the lemon break. Splitting points with Asia's second-highest ranked team would be a creditable feat for India and they need to play 45 more minutes of structured football for that.

India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: IND 0-0 IRN

Four minutes of stoppage time added in the first half. We are still goalless and the scoreline still remains like that after the half-time whistle, it would be a job well done for India.

India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: IND 0-0 IRN

The first cooling break arrives after 30 minutes and India have managed to keep a clean sheet so far. The Blue Tigers have withstood Iran's attack waves and setpieces, with captain Sandesh Jhingan spearheading the Indian defence well so far.

India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: IND 0-0 IRN

As expected, Iran push India on the backfoot early in the game with their attacking flair. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh is called into action and he wards off a couple of early threats.

India have not scored against Iran since 1966, and it will take some doing to break the 49-year-old streak.

India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Starting XIs

Here's a quick look at the line-up that Khail Jamil has gone with for today's encounter:

India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Kick-Off!

The match gets underway in Hisor. India kicking from left to right and Iran from right to left in the first half.

India Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 5:30pm IST. The India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

  2. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  3. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

  4. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  5. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Top Eight

  2. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic And Taylor Fritz Set Up Flushing Meadows Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Books Last Eight Spot, Marketa Vondrousova Stuns Elena Rybakina

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2025: World No. 1 Sails Into Quarter-finals

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maratha Quota Activist Vows To Continue Hunger Strike, Declares He Would “Face Bullets” Rather Than Yield

  2. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  3. FIR Lodged Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over Objectionable Remarks About Amit Shah

  4. Crime Rate Drops In Delhi: Rape, Robbery, And Molestation Cases See Significant Decline

  5. Day In Pics: August 31, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

  4. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  5. Israel Expands Strikes Hezbollah Sites in Lebanon Hit, Houthi Rebel PM Killed in Yemen

Latest Stories

  1. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  2. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment

  3. UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Out for September 6–7 Exam

  4. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  5. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  6. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  7. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  8. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission