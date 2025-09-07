India aim to break a long-standing jinx against Oman, having lost six of their 10 previous encounters, with just one win and three draws.
Oman remain unbeaten in the tournament so far but missed the final due to goal difference, making this match crucial for pride.
Live streaming available exclusively on FanCode app and website in India at 5:30 PM IST, with no TV broadcast options.
Resurgent India take on old nemesis Oman in the third-place play-off of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan, on Monday (September 8). Watch the India vs Oman football match today live.
In the group stage, India were placed in Group B alongside defending champions Iran, Afghanistan, and co-hosts Tajikistan. Khalid Jamil's Blue Tigers began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Tajikistan, but it was followed by a 0-3 loss to Iran and a goalless draw with Afghanistan.
These results earned the debutants four points and a second-place finish in the group. Tajikistan also collected four points but lost out to India in the head-to-head record, despite having a superior goal difference.
Oman are unbeaten. They played out a 1-1 draw with the co-hosts Uzbekistan, then beat Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan by an identical margin, 2-1. Despite finishing level on points with Uzbekistan, they missed out on the final due to goal difference.
Organised by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), this sub-regional tournament also hosts invited teams, with India and Oman joining the fray as guests in this edition.
Oman, notably, also featured in the inaugural 2023 event, where they edged past Kyrgyzstan with a narrow 1-0 win to secure third place.
Later, Iran will defend the title against Uzbekistan at Tashkent's Olympic City Stadium. It's a repeat of the 2023 final.
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Head-To-Head Record
India and Oman have now faced off 10 times, with the Blue Tigers trailing 1-6 in their head-to-head record. Three encounters have ended in stalemates. The rivalry began in September 1994, when India cruised to a commanding 4-1 victory, and it remains their only win against the Gulf Samba.
Since then, Oman have dominated India. Their most recent meeting came in March 2021, a friendly that ended in a 1-1 draw, extending India's winless run in the matchup.
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Live Streaming Info
When is the India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place play-off being played?
Monday, September 8, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST.
Where is the India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place play-off taking place?
At Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan.
Where can I watch the India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Will the India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place play-off be televised in India?
No, the match will not be broadcast on TV channels in India.