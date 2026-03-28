Iran Judiciary Threatens To Seize Assets Of National Team Striker Sardar Azmoun – Report

Iran's Sardar Azmoun controls the ball during the Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Iran at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Iran's Sardar Azmoun controls the ball during the Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Iran at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi