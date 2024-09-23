Inter 1-2 AC Milan, Serie A: Last-Gasp Gabbia Header Seals Derby Day Spoils

Matteo Gabbia's dramatic late winner secured Milan a valuable three points against rivals Inter at the San Siro on Sunday. (More Football News)
Gabbia planted a bullet header from Tijjani Reijnders' free-kick beyond the grasp of Yann Sommer in the 89th minute to end a run of six straight Milan derby defeats for the Rossoneri.
Milan's bright start was rewarded in the 10th minute when Christian Pulisic drove at the Inter defence before prodding the ball home, becoming the first player from the United States to score in the history of the Milan derby.
But their lead was short-lived as Federico Dimarco's left-footed strike nestled into the bottom corner 17 minutes later, with Inter heading into the interval in the ascendency.
Milan were awarded a penalty 20 minutes into the second half for a handball by Lautaro Martinez, but the decision was swiftly overturned by VAR as replays showed the ball hit the Argentine's shoulder.
With both teams pushing for a winner, Milan's best chance appeared to have gone when Tammy Abraham fired wide with the goal at his mercy.
However, there was to be a late twist at the San Siro, with Gabbia rising highest to secure a much-needed win for under pressure head coach, Paulo Fonseca.
Data Debrief: Pulisic and Gabbia end Inter hoodoo
Pulisic's opener for Milan saw them score the first goal of a derby against Inter for the first time since Zlatan Ibrahimovic did so back in October 2020.
The American continued his impressive form for the Rossoneri, netting his eighth Serie A goal since March, more than any other player in that period.
Gabbia's late winner also saw Milan win a Serie A derby when drawing in the 89th minute for the first time since 1999, when George Weah scored.
For Inter, Dimarco's leveller saw the Italian become the first Milan-born player to score a Serie A goal in the Derby della Madonnina since Paolo Maldini in November 2004.