Milan Derby, Serie A: Inzaghi Issues Inter Warning Ahead Of Clash

Simone Inzaghi urged Inter not to rely on past glories as they prepare to face Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday.
Inter have won each of the last six derbies, and have made a strong start to the current season, earning eight points from four matches. They also earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek.
However, Inzaghi was left frustrated in their last Serie A match as his side failed to take their chances, managing just two shots on target from 16 attempts, and only just snatched a 1-1 draw with Monza.
And the head coach cautioned his players against letting history influence their performance on Sunday though, especially after Milan's stuttering start to the season.
"We mustn't think about past derbies. They are only cherished memories, and you don't get points for memories," Inzaghi said. "We are up against a very strong team with good players.
"Derbies often defy predictions. We need to be better on the day, focusing on every detail.
"We know what the derby means to our fans, and we need a special performance from Inter.
"After expending a lot of energy against Manchester City, a fixture like this can help us find reserves of strength we didn't know we had."
Inzaghi said he had deliberated over player selection, trying to balance the demands of domestic and international fixtures while managing player fatigue.
"Champions League matches drain you both mentally and physically. So far this season, we've seen smaller clubs pose significant challenges to the bigger teams," he added.
"All the players are first choices and I respect them all. I have a few doubts and will decide tomorrow.
"We are working on improving our final ball and finishing. Recognising Milan as a strong opponent, we need to navigate many uncertain situations carefully."