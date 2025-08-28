Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami Vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final?

Inter Miami and Orlando City clash in Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final
Lionel Messi's fitness raises hopes for Miami's performance
Orlando City aim to maintain dominance in head-to-heads
Miami remain unbeaten at Chase Stadium this tournament
Inter Miami and Orlando City gear up for a high-stakes Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final 1 at Chase Stadium. With a place in the final at stake and the Florida Derby intensity in the air, Lionel Messi’s return after a brief injury layoff could prove pivotal.
Lionel Messi missed Inter Miami’s last two matches due to a muscle injury sustained in mid-August 2025. He returned to full training earlier this week, raising hopes among fans and teammates for his inclusion in the crucial semi-final.
Assistant coach Javier Morales confirmed that both Messi and Jordi Alba completed their training sessions, with final selection dependent on their condition closer to kickoff.
Morales remarked, “I imagine he’ll be in the squad at least,” suggesting that Messi could provide a timely cameo if not added to the starting lineup.
His transformative impact this season -- marked by 25 goals and 11 assists, decisive match-winners, and tactical leadership -- means that even a brief 30-minute appearance might tilt the balance in the Heron's favour.
Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Semi-Final: High Stakes Florida Derby Rivalry
The Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final between Inter Miami and Orlando City promises to set Chase Stadium ablaze. This high-stakes Florida Derby is not only about securing a final spot but also about pride and redemption for both sides.
Orlando City have dominated previous head-to-head encounters, defeating Miami 3-0 and 4-1, with their typical aggressive pressing and clinical finishing.
Despite these setbacks, Inter Miami remain unbeaten at Chase Stadium in the tournament. Riding a wave of enthusiastic home support and tactical ingenuity, they delivered a dramatic quarter-final victory over Tigres UANL when Luis Suarez's penalty brace sealed the win
The result, however, underscored both their resilience and the notable absence of their star player, Lionel Messi.
Inter Miami Vs Orlando City: Tactical Battles And What To Watch For
Several tactical storylines are set to shape the semi-final clash between Inter Miami and Orlando City.
One focus will be Orlando’s relentless press against Miami’s build-up play, especially if Messi remains sidelined. Without his calming influence, Miami may struggle to counter Orlando’s intense midfield traps and maintain fluid possession.
Another crucial aspect is substitution timing. Should Messi start on the bench, the moment of his entry could force Orlando to adjust their tactics on the fly.
Additionally, having already survived a shootout earlier in the tournament, Miami might face another penalty drama that could decide the final outcome.