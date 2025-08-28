Orlando City are unbeaten in their last four against Miami, including two big MLS wins this season (3-0, 4-1)
Lionel Messi’s fitness remains uncertain, but Luis Suárez’s recent form keeps Miami in the fight
Winner not only secures a Leagues Cup final spot but also qualifies for the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Orlando City face off in the 2025 Leagues Cup semi-final at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday (August 28, 2025). Watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City football match live.
Inter Miami come into the match with mixed form. They bounced back from a heavy defeat to Orlando with a 3-1 win over LA Galaxy and edged Tigres 2-1 in the quarter-finals, thanks to two penalties from Luis Suárez. Messi’s fitness remains uncertain, but his potential return could be pivotal for Javier Mascherano's Herons.
Earlier this season, Orlando dominated both Major League Soccer (MLS) encounters, winning 3-0 and 4-1, and they’re currently on a four-match unbeaten run against Miami. However, Miami did eliminate Orlando in the 2023 Leagues Cup, which remains their best finish -- lifting the trophy shortly after Lionel Messi’s arrival.
Oscar Pareja's Orlando City are enjoying their deepest run in the tournament to date. After a dramatic penalty shootout win over Toluca in the quarter-finals, they’ve reached the semi-finals for the first time. Their recent form has been impressive too, with four wins in their last five matches, including a 5-1 thrashing of Necaxa and a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
With Orlando’s attacking trio firing and Miami’s stars eager for revenge, this semi-final promises fireworks. The winners will face either LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders in the final.
Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Head-To-Head Record
Historically, Orlando City have had the upper hand in this Florida derby. Across 18 meetings, Orlando have won seven times, while Inter Miami have claimed five victories, with six matches ending in draws.
This clash will reignite one of MLS’s fiercest rivalries, and the stakes are high: a spot in the final and qualification for the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Inter Miami Vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final match being played?
The Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final match will be played on Thursday, 28 August. In India, the match will kick off at 6:00 AM IST on 28 August.
Where is the Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final match being played?
The Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final match live online in India?
The Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final match will be live-streamed via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final match live broadcast in India?
The Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.