Indian Super League Clubs Allege 'Breach Of Trust' Over AIFF Commercial Tender Delay

Ten ISL clubs demand transparency from AIFF regarding commercial partner tender delays, citing a breach of trust following missed deadlines

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Indian Super League Clubs Criticise AIFF Commercial Tender Delay
File photo of the AIFF and Indian Super League logos. Photo: File
  • ISL clubs demand clarity from AIFF on tender delays

  • Clubs label missed deadline a breach of trust

  • Supreme Court directed AIFF to ensure transparency

Ten Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, on October 16, criticised the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for significant delays in selecting a new commercial partner.

This follows a resolution submitted to the Supreme Court, wherein the AIFF agreed to an open tender process for Indian football's top-tier league. Clubs now label the missed October 15 deadline a "breach of trust", urging the AIFF for immediate clarity on the commercial rights tender.

On August 28, the AIFF and ISL organisers, FSDL, submitted a "consensual resolution" to the Supreme Court during a hearing about AIFF's constitution. India's national football federation agreed to conduct an open, competitive, and transparent tender process to select a commercial partner who would organise the top-tier league.

The AIFF also agreed to complete this process by October 15, aiming for a new league season to commence in December. However, AIFF missed this deadline.

The 10 clubs, in a joint statement, criticised AIFF for its lack of accountability and transparency. These clubs include Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters, Odisha FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Mumbai City FC.

Kolkata clubs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting did not join this letter.

"It is very evident that we are yet to even begin the (tender) process, let alone complete it. The lack of communication from the AIFF has been deeply disappointing, and the silence surrounding this matter has caused further erosion of confidence among clubs and other stakeholders," the clubs wrote in a letter to the AIFF president and its executive committee.

"The current situation represents a breach of trust – one that risks undoing the collective progress made in professionalising Indian football over the past decade."

Financial Ramifications Of AIFF Delay

In its September 2 order, the Supreme Court instructed its former judge, Justice (retd) Nageswara Rao, to oversee the tender process. The AIFF subsequently formed a three-member panel led by Justice Rao. It also announced that KPMG India Services LLP would serve as the consulting firm. KPMG will manage monetising the national federation's commercial rights.

AIFF decided to hold the Super Cup tournament from October 25 to November 22. This domestic competition welcomes clubs across multiple tiers. It seeks to ensure the football calendar begins on time and maintains competitive continuity.

"While the Super Cup has since been organised and clubs have agreed to participate in good faith, activating teams at this stage has already involved significant logistical and contractual implications – from assembling squads, securing venues, and confirming operational commitments to re-engaging staff and vendors," the clubs affirmed.

These decisions were made, "trusting that the AIFF would act in accordance with its submission to the Supreme Court and bring clarity to the league's immediate future."

They noted, "However, as of today, there has been no tender document released, no communication on the next steps, and no transparency on where the process currently stands."

This uncertainty makes financial planning, sponsorship discussions, and player commitments nearly impossible to sustain, the clubs said. The clubs urge urgent clarification on the tender process status and its completion timeline.

"It is deeply disappointing that such a letter has had to be written once again," they noted. "The continued lack of clarity leaves all stakeholders with no choice but to seek accountability and transparency in the governance of the sport."

Crisis previously arose in India's domestic game when FSDL, the ISL organisers and AIFF's commercial partner, put the 2025-26 season "on hold" on July 11. This occurred due to uncertainty over renewing the Master Rights Agreement (MRA).

The current MRA, signed back in 2010, expires in December 2025. This uncertainty prompted at least three clubs to either pause first-team operations or suspend player and staff salaries.

Other Indian Football Developments

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured an IFA Shield final berth, defeating United SC 2-0. They will now face arch-rivals East Bengal in what will be the third Kolkata derby in fewer than three months.

Separately, I-League team Real Kashmir FC withdrew from the upcoming Super Cup. The club cited delays in procuring visas for their foreign players. Dempo FC will replace Real Kashmir FC in the tournament that starts in Goa on October 25.

(With PTI Inputs)

