Real Kashmir FC Pull Out Of Super Cup Over Visa Delays, Goa Based Dempo In As Replacement

I-League side Real Kashmir FC have officially withdrawn from the AIFF Super Cup 2025 after visa delays for their foreign players left them unable to field a full squad. The Srinagar-based Snow Leopards, who were drawn in the so-called ‘Group of Death’ with Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal, and Chennaiyin FC, will now be replaced by Dempo FC in the tournament starting October 25 in Goa

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
real-kashmir-fc-withdraw-from-super-cup dempo sc replacement
I-League side Real Kashmir FC have officially withdrawn from the AIFF Super Cup 2025 after visa delays for their foreign players left them unable to field a full squad. Photo: X/realkashmirfc
Summary
  • Real Kashmir cite visa delays for foreign players as the reason for withdrawal from Super Cup 2025

  • Dempo FC confirmed as replacements; tournament kicks off on October 25 in Goa

  • The Snow Leopards were set to face East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, and Chennaiyin FC in Group A

I-League team Real Kashmir FC have withdrawn from the upcoming Super Cup due to a delay in procuring visas for their foreign players, the club said on Thursday, October 15.

The Slow Leopards have been replaced by Dempo FC for the tournament that is scheduled to begin in Goa from October 25.

The Srinagar-based side had been placed in what has been dubbed the 'Group of Death', alongside Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, and Chennaiyin FC.

Ten Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, on October 16, criticised the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for significant delays in selecting a new commercial partner and including Chennaiyin FC who were set to face the Snow Leopards.

Kolkata clubs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal did not join this letter.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, Real Kashmir FC has withdrawn from the AIFF Super Cup 2025. Visa delays for our foreign players made it impossible to compete at full strength - a decision beyond our control, but one made with integrity," the club said on its social media handles.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) tweeted, "Real Kashmir FC have withdrawn from AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, as VISAS for their foreign players could not be secured. They will be replaced by Dempo SC."

The Snow Leopards were originally scheduled to play East Bengal in the Super Cup opener on October 25, followed by matches against Mohun Bagan SG on October 28 and Chennaiyin FC on October 31 in Group A.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
