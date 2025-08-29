India Vs Tajikistan Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND V TJK Match On TV And Online

India vs Tajikistan CAFA 2025 Live Streaming Details: Here's the live streaming, timing, venue and squad details for the IND vs TJK, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 contest to be played on Friday, August 29

Outlook Sports Desk
Indian-Football-Team
Indian football team players in a camp. Photo: X/IndianFootball
  • India play Tajikistan in their opening game at CAFA Nations Cup 2025

  • Khalid Jamil begins his tenure as Blue Tigers boss

  • Live streaming and other info listed

India national football team will begin their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign against Tajikistan, the host nation, in Hisor on August 29, 2025. Watch India vs Tajikistan football match live on Friday.

This match marks India's first appearance in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup, a significant milestone for Indian football.

The tournament will also serve as the first major test for Khalid Jamil, who was recently appointed as the head coach of the Indian national football team. Jamil's leadership will be closely watched as he guides the Blue Tigers through this challenging debut.

AIFF Uncertainty And Impact On Indian Football

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is currently under significant pressure from both FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to finalise its new constitution.

This ongoing delay, coupled with the trouble involving the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), has already resulted in the suspension of the Indian Super League season -- a major setback for domestic football in India.

Clubs across the country have issued warnings about potential shutdowns if the impasse is not resolved soon.

India Vs Tajikistan Head-To-Head Record

India and Tajikistan have faced each other five times in international football. India have secured one win, which came in the memorable 2008 AFC Challenge Cup final with a 4-1 victory.

The teams have drawn once, while Tajikistan have won three times, including recent dominant performances: 2-0 in 2012, 3-0 in 2013, and 4-2 in 2019.

In terms of current form, India have struggled in 2025, winning just one of their last four matches. In contrast, Tajikistan have shown greater consistency, remaining unbeaten in their last three games and building momentum ahead of the Asian Cup qualifiers.

India vs Tajikistan: Squad Challenges And Stakes For Both Teams

India will be without key players such as Sunil Chhetri and will have no representation from Mohun Bagan due to ongoing club disputes.

This situation leaves India with a young and relatively inexperienced squad that will need to perform beyond expectations to compete effectively.

For head coach Khalid Jamil, achieving a positive result could signal the start of a promising new era for Indian football.

On the other hand, Tajikistan will look to capitalise on home advantage and extend their strong record against India by asserting dominance in front of their supporters.

India’s Squad for CAFA Nations Cup

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwar

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvai

Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh (Jr.), Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh

India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Info

When will India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be played?

India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played on August 29 at 9:00 PM IST.

At which venue will India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be played?

India will play all their group stage matches at the CAFA Nations Cup in Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan.

Where to watch India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match?

One can watch the India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match on the Fancode app and website.

Published At:
