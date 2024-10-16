Football

India Vs Pakistan, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs PAK On TV And Online

The seventh edition of the regional women's football competition will feature seven teams -- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Here are the live streaming details for the IND vs PAK clash

Indian-Womens-Football-Team-X-Photo
The Indian women's football team. Photo: X/IndianFootball
info_icon

India women's national team face Pakistan in the SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 opener in Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday (October 17, 2024). Watch IND vs PAK, women's football match live. (More Football News)

The seventh edition of the regional women's football competition will feature seven teams -- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka -- and will run from October 17 to 30. Nepal are hosting the tournament for the third successive time, and Bangladesh are the defending champions.

The Loitongbam Ashalata Devi-led Blue Tigress will look for a strong start in pursuit of a record-extending sixth title. India's all-conquering run was halted in the last edition when they go down to hosts Nepal in the semi-final. Lessons learned, and they are now ready for another title-winning campaign.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are still chasing a maiden final appearance. Their best showing in this regional championship was a semi-final appearance in the inaugural edition, in 2010. Played at Cox's Bazar Stadium in Bangladesh, India hammered them 8-0.

History Maker

Ashalata will make a century of international appearances when she takes the pitch on Thursday. The 31-year-old defender from Manipur said that winning the trophy for the country is more important than personal milestones.

“I am excited and happy that I will play my 100th game against Pakistan. The focus, however, will be on winning all the games and taking the trophy back home. This is the main dream and motive for coming to Nepal,” Ashalata told www.the-aiff.com.

Squads

India

Goalkeepers: Payal Ramesh Basude, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Linthoingambi Devi Maibam;

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Juli Kishan, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Sanju, Dalima Chhibber, Aruna Bag, Linthoingambi Devi Wangkhem;

Midfielders: Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Bala Devi Ngangom;

Forwards: Rimpa Haldar, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Manisha, Anju Tamang, Jyoti.

Pakistan

Goalkeepers: Nisha Ashraf, Mafia Parveen and Rumaysa Khan;

Defe­nders: Kayla Siddiqi, Mishal Bhatti, Sarah Khan, Nizalia Siddiqui, Sophia Quershi, Fatima Nasir and Mehreen Khan;

Midfielders: Suha Hirani, Maria Khan, Sanah Meh­di, Amina Hanif, Rameen Fareed and Kayanat Bokhari;

Forwards: Nadia Khan, Zahmena Malik, Isra Khan, Anmol Hira, Anushay Usman and Alia Sadiq.

Teams And Groups

Group A: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan

Group B: Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka

Telecast And Live Streaming Details

When is India vs Pakistan, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group A fixture?

The India vs Pakistan, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group A fixture will be played on Thursday, October 17 at the Dasharath Rangasala, Kathmandu and will kick-off at 5:15 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group A fixture?

Unfortunately, the tournament won't be available for telecast in India. One can watch the SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 live on the Kantipur Max HD YouTube channel.

Tags

