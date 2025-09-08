India beat Oman 3-2 on penalties in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place playoff after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time
Udanta Singh’s 80th-minute equaliser sent the match to penalties, with Chhangte, Bheke, and Jithin converting for India
Rejuvenated India ended a 31-year winless streak against Oman and claimed the bronze medal
Rejuvenated India ended a 31-year winless streak against Oman in thrilling fashion, defeating their higher-ranked opponents 3-2 on penalties to claim third place in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025.
The match, held at Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on Monday, September 8, 2025, had ended 1-1 after extra time, with Udanta Singh’s 80th-minute equaliser cancelling out Jameel Al Yahmadi’s opener for Oman and sending the contest into a tense penalty shootout.
Oman initially dominated proceedings, controlling possession and probing India’s defence, but the Blue Tigers showed resilience.
India’s early counter-attacks through Vikram Partap Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte tested the Omani defence, and a 16th-minute long throw from Muhammed Uvais set up Anwar Ali for a powerful header, only for Oman goalkeeper Ibrahim Al Mukhaini to make a crucial save.
Oman gradually grew into the game, forcing India skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu into key saves, including a long-range strike from Issam Al Sabhi in the 25th minute and a one-on-one chance from Nasser Al Rawahi.
The breakthrough came in the second half when Abdullah Fawaz’s flick inside the box found Al Yahmadi, who tapped home to put Oman ahead in the 55th minute.
India responded with urgency, and head coach Khalid Jamil’s substitutions, Udanta Singh and Suresh Singh Wangjam, paid immediate dividends. In the 80th minute, a long throw from Rahul Bheke was flicked on by Danish Farooq, allowing Udanta to produce an instinctive diving header that leveled the scores.
The goal was briefly checked by VAR but ultimately stood. India continued to press in injury time, with Udanta creating another opportunity for Manvir Singh Jr., but Oman’s defence held firm, sending the match into extra time.
Extra time began with Oman reduced to ten men following Ali Al Busaidi’s red card in the 96th minute. India controlled possession, but clear-cut chances were scarce.
The match boiled down to penalties, where India’s composure made the difference. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul Bheke, and Jithin MS scored for India, while Anwar Ali and Udanta Singh missed their attempts. Oman managed only two successful spot-kicks from Thani Al Rushaidi and Muhsen Al Ghassani, with Harib Al Saadi and Ahmed Al Kaabi missing.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was the hero, diving to save Jameel Al Yahmadi’s final effort and sealing India’s victory.
Both teams had finished second in their respective groups, setting up the third-place playoff. Prior to this match, India had lost six of their nine meetings against Oman since 2000, with their last encounter in March 2021 ending in a 1-1 draw.
The Blue Tigers’ victory not only earned them the bronze medal but also marked their first-ever win over a higher-ranked Oman, completing a memorable debut campaign in the tournament.
With PTI Inputs