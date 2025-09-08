CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Khalid Jamil’s India Edge Oman On Penalties, Finish Third

India beat Oman 3-2 on penalties in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place playoff after a 1-1 draw, with Udanta Singh’s equaliser and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s crucial save securing bronze for the Blue Tigers

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Third-Place Match Report
India Vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Indian players celebrating their win. Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India beat Oman 3-2 on penalties in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place playoff after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time

  • Udanta Singh’s 80th-minute equaliser sent the match to penalties, with Chhangte, Bheke, and Jithin converting for India

  • Rejuvenated India ended a 31-year winless streak against Oman and claimed the bronze medal

Rejuvenated India ended a 31-year winless streak against Oman in thrilling fashion, defeating their higher-ranked opponents 3-2 on penalties to claim third place in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025.

The match, held at Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on Monday, September 8, 2025, had ended 1-1 after extra time, with Udanta Singh’s 80th-minute equaliser cancelling out Jameel Al Yahmadi’s opener for Oman and sending the contest into a tense penalty shootout.

Oman initially dominated proceedings, controlling possession and probing India’s defence, but the Blue Tigers showed resilience.

India’s early counter-attacks through Vikram Partap Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte tested the Omani defence, and a 16th-minute long throw from Muhammed Uvais set up Anwar Ali for a powerful header, only for Oman goalkeeper Ibrahim Al Mukhaini to make a crucial save.

Oman gradually grew into the game, forcing India skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu into key saves, including a long-range strike from Issam Al Sabhi in the 25th minute and a one-on-one chance from Nasser Al Rawahi.

The breakthrough came in the second half when Abdullah Fawaz’s flick inside the box found Al Yahmadi, who tapped home to put Oman ahead in the 55th minute.

Related Content
Related Content

India responded with urgency, and head coach Khalid Jamil’s substitutions, Udanta Singh and Suresh Singh Wangjam, paid immediate dividends. In the 80th minute, a long throw from Rahul Bheke was flicked on by Danish Farooq, allowing Udanta to produce an instinctive diving header that leveled the scores.

The goal was briefly checked by VAR but ultimately stood. India continued to press in injury time, with Udanta creating another opportunity for Manvir Singh Jr., but Oman’s defence held firm, sending the match into extra time.

Extra time began with Oman reduced to ten men following Ali Al Busaidi’s red card in the 96th minute. India controlled possession, but clear-cut chances were scarce.

The match boiled down to penalties, where India’s composure made the difference. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul Bheke, and Jithin MS scored for India, while Anwar Ali and Udanta Singh missed their attempts. Oman managed only two successful spot-kicks from Thani Al Rushaidi and Muhsen Al Ghassani, with Harib Al Saadi and Ahmed Al Kaabi missing.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was the hero, diving to save Jameel Al Yahmadi’s final effort and sealing India’s victory.

Both teams had finished second in their respective groups, setting up the third-place playoff. Prior to this match, India had lost six of their nine meetings against Oman since 2000, with their last encounter in March 2021 ending in a 1-1 draw.

The Blue Tigers’ victory not only earned them the bronze medal but also marked their first-ever win over a higher-ranked Oman, completing a memorable debut campaign in the tournament.

With PTI Inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Tilak Varma To Saim Ayub – Cricketers Likely To Shine In Marquee Event

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Five Bowlers Set To Dominate On UAE Tracks

  5. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Playfully Teases Sinner Following Epic Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. Encounter In Kulgam’s Gudar Forest: Army Jawan Injured, Two Terrorists Trapped

  3. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'

  4. PM Modi To Visit Himachal, Punjab To Review Flood And Landslide Damage

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Trump Signals 'Second Phase' of Sanctions on Russia, Targets Oil Trade with India

  5. Lavrov Says China, India and Russia Seek Stronger Partnership Amid Global Shifts

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'