India Vs Oman LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Third-Place Match: Blue Tigers Eye Win Against OMA
India vs Oman LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Get live scores and updates from the third-place match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 between India and Oman at Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, today (September 8)
India Vs Oman LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Third-Place Match: Blue Tigers train ahead of the match. Photo: AIFF
India Vs Oman LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third-place match between India and Oman at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Monday (September 8). Making their debut in the tournament, India secured a win, a draw and a loss in the group stage to edge past hosts Tajikistan and finish second in Group B. Under new head coach Khalid Jamil, the Blue Tigers have displayed defensive discipline that now sees them take on Oman, ranked 79th in the FIFA rankings, in the playoff. For India, currently 133rd, this contest is vital preparation ahead of their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers against Singapore next month. Get India vs Oman football live updates right here.
India Vs Oman LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Third-Place Match: Streaming Info
The CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place match between India and Oman won’t be televised in India, but fans can catch the live stream on FanCode.
India vs Oman is about to kick off.