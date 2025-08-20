India Vs Nepal Live Streaming, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: When, Where To Watch First Match On TV & Online

Here's all you need to know about the India vs Nepal, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 opening fixture streaming, timing and venue info

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian-Football
The Indian U17 women’s team arrives in Bhutan Photo: X/IndianFootball
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND-W play NEP-W in the opening fixture

  • The tournament will be played at Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu, Bhutan

  • Streaming and Fixtures list

India will start their SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 campaign with a fixture against Nepal at Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu, Bhutan, on Friday (August 20). Watch the India vs Nepal football match live.

The 7th edition of the regional, age-group tournament for players born on or after January 1, 2008, will feature four teams from the sub-confederation (SAFF): holders Bangladesh, hosts Bhutan, India, and Nepal.

The four teams will play each other twice in a double-round-robin league format. The team with the most points at the end of the round robin stage will be crowned the winners. For Joakim Alexandersson's India, this outing serves as a preparatory tournament ahead of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in October 2025.

Alexandersson famously helped India qualify for the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years.

India's Squad for the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025

Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Tamphasana Konjengbam;

Defenders: Alena Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Binita Horo, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Priya, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Tonambam;

Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Anita Dungdung, Beena Kumari, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Shveta Rani, Thandamoni Baskey;

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Nira Chanu Longjam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Jada Fernandes.

SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025: India's Fixtures

  • India vs Nepal, August 20

  • India vs Bangladesh, August 22

  • India vs Bhutan, August 24

  • India vs Bhutan, August 27

  • India vs Nepal, August 29

  • India vs Bangladesh, August 31

IND-W Vs NEP-W, SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025: Live Streaming

What time is IND-W vs NEP-W, SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship Match?

The India vs Nepal, SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship Match will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, at 14:30 IST on Wednesday, August 20.

When and where to watch the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship?

India's matches at the SAFF U-17 Women’s Asian Championship are likely to be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks