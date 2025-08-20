India Vs Nepal Live Streaming, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: When, Where To Watch First Match On TV & Online

IND-W play NEP-W in the opening fixture
The tournament will be played at Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu, Bhutan
India will start their SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 campaign with a fixture against Nepal at Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu, Bhutan, on Friday (August 20). Watch the India vs Nepal football match live.
The 7th edition of the regional, age-group tournament for players born on or after January 1, 2008, will feature four teams from the sub-confederation (SAFF): holders Bangladesh, hosts Bhutan, India, and Nepal.
The four teams will play each other twice in a double-round-robin league format. The team with the most points at the end of the round robin stage will be crowned the winners. For Joakim Alexandersson's India, this outing serves as a preparatory tournament ahead of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in October 2025.
Alexandersson famously helped India qualify for the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years.
India's Squad for the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025
Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Tamphasana Konjengbam;
Defenders: Alena Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Binita Horo, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Priya, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Tonambam;
Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Anita Dungdung, Beena Kumari, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Shveta Rani, Thandamoni Baskey;
Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Nira Chanu Longjam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Jada Fernandes.
SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025: India's Fixtures
India vs Nepal, August 20
India vs Bangladesh, August 22
India vs Bhutan, August 24
India vs Bhutan, August 27
India vs Nepal, August 29
India vs Bangladesh, August 31
IND-W Vs NEP-W, SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025: Live Streaming
What time is IND-W vs NEP-W, SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship Match?
The India vs Nepal, SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship Match will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, at 14:30 IST on Wednesday, August 20.
When and where to watch the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship?
India's matches at the SAFF U-17 Women’s Asian Championship are likely to be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel.