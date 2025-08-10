India Vs Myanmar Live Streaming, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Football Match

India are on top of group D with four points
Myanmar also have four points
If India lose, they will be out of AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup qualification contention
India face hosts Myanmar in their third and final match in Group D of the AFC Under-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Sunday (August 10, 2025). Watch the critical football match live online.
The Young Tigresses know that a win would end a 20-year wait for a berth in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup. India currently sit atop the four-team Group D table with four points after a goalless draw with Indonesia and a 7-0 win over Turkmenistan.
Myanmar too have four points after defeating Turkmenistan 6-1 and being held 2-2 by Indonesia. A win will thus guarantee top spot and qualification for India.
If it’s a draw with Myanmar, the Young Tigresses will have to wait for the result of the match between Indonesia and Turkmenistan at 6pm IST. If Indonesia fail to win, India will qualify.
But if Indonesia win, India will be out of contention to qualify. In that case, the top three teams will be level on five points, bringing the head-to-head criteria into play, where India cannot be ranked at the top, having scored fewer goals in the matches among the three teams.
India Squad For AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Ribansi Jamu.
Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Viksit Bara.
Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja.
Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Khushbu Kashiram Saroj, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.
Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson
Assistant coach: Paromita Sit
Goalkeeper coach: Hameed KK
Strength and Conditioning coach: Karan Mane
India Vs Myanmar, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Myanmar, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers match be played?
The India vs Myanmar, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at 3pm IST.
Where will the India vs Myanmar, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers match be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs Myanmar, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers match will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube Channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.