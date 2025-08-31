India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 11

India will take on Bangladesh in their final match of the SAFF U-17 2025
Joakim Alexandersson's India have already won the tournament, scoring 27 goals without conceding
Bangladesh will settle for second, while Nepal and Bhutan face off for third place
The 2025 edition of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship wraps up today, August 31, in Thimphu, Bhutan, with a celebratory double-header: India vs Bangladesh, followed by Bhutan vs Nepal.
In the early kick-off, the Young Tigresses of India face Bangladesh, having already sealed the title with a flawless record – five wins from five, scoring 27 goals and conceding none.
Under Swedish coach Joakim Alexandersson, India have dominated the field, completing emphatic doubles over Nepal (7-0, 5-0) and Bhutan (8-0, 5-0), and defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in their previous meeting.
Bangladesh, the defending champions, enter the match with 10 points and will finish second regardless of today’s result. Their campaign, though spirited, couldn't match India's clinical brilliance.
Later in the day, Bhutan take on Nepal in a clash for third place. The Dragon Girls have struggled, earning just one point and conceding 19 goals. Nepal, champions in 2022, have three points and will aim to end on a high. Both sides have shown glimpses of flair but lacked consistency – Bhutan plagued by defensive errors, while Nepal's lone win (2-1) came against Bhutan earlier in the tournament.
India's triumph marks their third SAFF U-17 title, all won on Bhutanese soil, interestingly. Bangladesh hold two titles, including last year's controversial penalty shootout win over India.
Nepal and Russia have also tasted success, with the former lifting the trophy in 2022. The following year, Russia won the sub-regional event as a guest team. Bhutan's best performance was a third-place finish in 2018.
The four-team tournament followed a double round-robin format, beginning August 20, with the top team crowned champions.
India Vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Rise Of Women’s Football In India
For India, this championship also serves as a preparatory outing ahead of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, where they will face Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic later this year.
Meanwhile, the Indian junior women’s team, also coached by Joakim Alexandersson, has made history by qualifying for the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in two decades. A decisive 1-0 win over Myanmar in Yangon sealed their spot in the 2026 edition in Thailand.
On the senior front, the Blue Tigresses have achieved a landmark feat by qualifying for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 for the first time, ever. A gritty 2-1 victory over Thailand in Chiang Mai marked a new chapter in Indian women’s football. Ranked 63rd in the FIFA Women’s Rankings as of August 2025, a significant jump of seven places, the senior team continues to evolve and build momentum.
India Vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Live Streaming Details
When is the India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match being played?
The India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match will be played on Sunday, 31 August 2025, at 2:30 PM IST.
Where is the India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match being played?
The India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.
Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match?
The India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel for free. There will be no television broadcast of the match.