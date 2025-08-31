India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 11

India have already sealed the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025 in Thimphu by beating Nepal, showcasing dominance with a perfect record under coach Joakim Alexandersson

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Bangladesh live streaming SAFF U17 Womens Championship 2025
The India U17 women's national football team poses ahead of the SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025 match against Bangladesh. | Photo: X/IndianFootball
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India will take on Bangladesh in their final match of the SAFF U-17 2025

  • Joakim Alexandersson's India have already won the tournament, scoring 27 goals without conceding

  • Bangladesh will settle for second, while Nepal and Bhutan face off for third place

The 2025 edition of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship wraps up today, August 31, in Thimphu, Bhutan, with a celebratory double-header: India vs Bangladesh, followed by Bhutan vs Nepal.

In the early kick-off, the Young Tigresses of India face Bangladesh, having already sealed the title with a flawless record – five wins from five, scoring 27 goals and conceding none.

Under Swedish coach Joakim Alexandersson, India have dominated the field, completing emphatic doubles over Nepal (7-0, 5-0) and Bhutan (8-0, 5-0), and defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in their previous meeting.

Bangladesh, the defending champions, enter the match with 10 points and will finish second regardless of today’s result. Their campaign, though spirited, couldn't match India's clinical brilliance.

Later in the day, Bhutan take on Nepal in a clash for third place. The Dragon Girls have struggled, earning just one point and conceding 19 goals. Nepal, champions in 2022, have three points and will aim to end on a high. Both sides have shown glimpses of flair but lacked consistency – Bhutan plagued by defensive errors, while Nepal's lone win (2-1) came against Bhutan earlier in the tournament.

India's triumph marks their third SAFF U-17 title, all won on Bhutanese soil, interestingly. Bangladesh hold two titles, including last year's controversial penalty shootout win over India.

Related Content
Related Content

Nepal and Russia have also tasted success, with the former lifting the trophy in 2022. The following year, Russia won the sub-regional event as a guest team. Bhutan's best performance was a third-place finish in 2018.

The four-team tournament followed a double round-robin format, beginning August 20, with the top team crowned champions.

India Vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Rise Of Women’s Football In India

For India, this championship also serves as a preparatory outing ahead of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, where they will face Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic later this year.

Meanwhile, the Indian junior women’s team, also coached by Joakim Alexandersson, has made history by qualifying for the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in two decades. A decisive 1-0 win over Myanmar in Yangon sealed their spot in the 2026 edition in Thailand.

On the senior front, the Blue Tigresses have achieved a landmark feat by qualifying for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 for the first time, ever. A gritty 2-1 victory over Thailand in Chiang Mai marked a new chapter in Indian women’s football. Ranked 63rd in the FIFA Women’s Rankings as of August 2025, a significant jump of seven places, the senior team continues to evolve and build momentum.

India Vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Live Streaming Details

When is the India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match being played?

The India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match will be played on Sunday, 31 August 2025, at 2:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match being played?

The India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match?

The India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel for free. There will be no television broadcast of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ‘Pairing Of MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Will Be Worth Watching’: Manoj Tiwary Bats For MSD Mentorship Role In India

  2. Lalit Modi Defends 2008 IPL Slapgate Video After Sreesanth’s Wife Slams Release

  3. Who Is Davina Perrin? Teenage Sensation That Scored Fastest Women's The Hundred Ton

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  5. Asia Cup 2025, IND Vs PAK: Manoj Tiwary Calls For Boycott Of India-Pakistan Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Denis Shapovalov, US Open 2025: Top Seed Pushes Through Despite First-Set Loss

  2. US Open 2025: Djokovic Feeling ‘Young As Ever’ Despite Back Issues Ahead Of Second Week

  3. US Open 2025: Two-time Champion Naomi Osaka Sets Up Coco Gauff Clash

  4. US Open: Coco Gauff Breezes Through To Round Four At Flushing Meadows

  5. US Open 2025: Djokovic Overcomes Back Injury To Beat Norrie, Fritz Battles Through

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  2. From Alleged Dowry Demands To Death: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  3. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  4. Day In Pics: August 30, 2025

  5. Brij Bhushan Slams Alleged Derogatory Remarks on PM Modi, Mother at Bihar Rally

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. PM Modi, Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine Crisis; India Reaffirms Push for Peace

  3. Israeli Airstrike Kills Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi in Yemen’s Sanaa

  4. Imran Khan's Nephew Jailed By Pakistan Court Over May 9 Riots

  5. PM Modi Lands In China After 7 Years To Attend SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars