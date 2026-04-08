India At Unity Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Opponents, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
India will debut in the Unity Cup 2026, held in London from May 26‑30
The tournament will also feature Nigeria, Jamaica, and Zimbabwe
Find out all you need to know about the Unity Cup 2026
India will take part in the Unity Cup 2026 in London from 26 to 30 May. This is the fourth edition of the Unity Cup, which features teams with significant diaspora populations in the English capital.
The Blue Tigers will be making their first appearance in the tournament and are the lowest-ranked team among all the participants. Nigeria, who have won all three Unity Cup editions so far, are the overwhelming favourites. Jamaica, two-time runners-up, are the CONCACAF representative, while debutants Zimbabwe are also playing in the competition.
All the matches will be played at The Valley, which is the home ground of Charlton Athletic FC.
Unity Cup 2026: Schedule
Semi-Finals
Nigeria vs Zimbabwe on May 26 at 7:30 PM local time (12:00 AM IST on May 27)
Jamaica vs Nigeria on May 27 at 7:30 PM local time (12:00 AM IST on May 28)
The two semi-final winners will play in the final on May 30, while the other two teams will play in the third-place play-off earlier on the same day.
Unity Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The live streaming and broadcast details for the Unity Cup 2026 are yet to be revealed. Check back later for updated information.