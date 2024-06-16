Football

HUN Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024: Switzerland Hold Off Hungarian Fightback To Win 3-1 - In Pics

Switzerland held off a Hungarian fightback to win its European Championship opening game 3-1 on Saturday. Goals from Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer — both surprise picks in the starting lineup — left Switzerland in control at halftime but Barnabas Varga's header put Hungary back in contention. Breel Embolo made sure of the win when he scored on the counterattack in stoppage time with a lob over the goalkeeper. Switzerland is second in Group A after host nation Germany beat Scotland 5-1 on Friday in the tournament opener. Hungary had its first loss in a competitive game since September 2022.