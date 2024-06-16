HUN Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024: Switzerland Hold Off Hungarian Fightback To Win 3-1 - In Pics

Swiss team members celebrate after a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai reacts at the end of a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany. Switzerland won 3-1.
Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Switzerland's Breel Embolo scores his side's third goal during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, left, and Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai challenge for the ball during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Hungary's Attila Fiola, left, and Switzerlands Ruben Vargas, right, challenge for the ball during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, left, challenges for the ball with Hungary's Roland Sallai during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Switzerland's Michel Aebischer celebrates besides team mate Ricardo Rodriguez after scoring his side's second goal during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Switzerland's Michel Aebischer celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Switzerland's Kwadwo Duah, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal besides team mates Ruben Vargas, center, and Granit Xhaka during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Switzerland's Kwadwo Duah celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.