Football

HUN Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024: Switzerland Hold Off Hungarian Fightback To Win 3-1 - In Pics

Switzerland held off a Hungarian fightback to win its European Championship opening game 3-1 on Saturday. Goals from Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer — both surprise picks in the starting lineup — left Switzerland in control at halftime but Barnabas Varga's header put Hungary back in contention. Breel Embolo made sure of the win when he scored on the counterattack in stoppage time with a lob over the goalkeeper. Switzerland is second in Group A after host nation Germany beat Scotland 5-1 on Friday in the tournament opener. Hungary had its first loss in a competitive game since September 2022.

UEFA Euro 2024: Hungary vs Switzerland | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Swiss team members celebrate after a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

1/10
Hungarys Dominik Szoboszlai
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai reacts at the end of a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany. Switzerland won 3-1.

2/10
Breel Embolo celebrates after scoring teams third goal
Breel Embolo celebrates after scoring team's third goal | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

3/10
Breel Embolo scores a goal against Hungary
Breel Embolo scores a goal against Hungary | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Switzerland's Breel Embolo scores his side's third goal during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

4/10
Granit Xhaka and Dominik Szoboszlai challenge for the ball
Granit Xhaka and Dominik Szoboszlai challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, left, and Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai challenge for the ball during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

5/10
Attila Fiola and Ruben Vargas challenge for the ball
Attila Fiola and Ruben Vargas challenge for the ball | Photo: Marius Becker/dpa via AP

Hungary's Attila Fiola, left, and Switzerlands Ruben Vargas, right, challenge for the ball during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

6/10
Granit Xhaka challenges for the ball with Roland Sallai
Granit Xhaka challenges for the ball with Roland Sallai | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, left, challenges for the ball with Hungary's Roland Sallai during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

7/10
Michel Aebischer celebrates after scoring a goal
Michel Aebischer celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Switzerland's Michel Aebischer celebrates besides team mate Ricardo Rodriguez after scoring his side's second goal during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

8/10
Switzerlands players celebrate scoring their sides second goal
Switzerland's players celebrate scoring their side's second goal | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Switzerland's Michel Aebischer celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

9/10
Kwadwo Duah celebrates after scoring opening goal against Hungary
Kwadwo Duah celebrates after scoring opening goal against Hungary | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Switzerland's Kwadwo Duah, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal besides team mates Ruben Vargas, center, and Granit Xhaka during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

10/10
Switzerlands Kwadwo Duah
Switzerland's Kwadwo Duah | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Switzerland's Kwadwo Duah celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: Delhi's Phase-3 Metro Services Begin Early For UPSC Prelims Exam; Water Crisis Rages On
  2. Trudeau-Modi Meet At G7 Summit: Canada PM Says Committed To Working Together On 'Key Issues'
  3. Days After PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah To Review Jammu & Kashmir's Security Situation
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Houses Of 11 Demolished After Cops Find Beef In Refrigerator, 1 Arrested
  5. Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi Vows To Raise Issue Of Kashmiri Prisoners In Parliament
Entertainment News
  1. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  2. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  3. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  4. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  5. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  2. England Trump Namibia By 41 Runs In T20 World Cup, Keep Super 8 Hopes Alive - In Pics
  3. Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Highlights: Aussies Win Narrowly; England Through To Super Eight
  4. Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Aussies Pip Spirited Scots; England Through To Super 8s
  5. Pakistan Out Of T20 World Cup: Imad Wasim Says PAK 'At Lowest Point', Need Change
World News
  1. Israel Enforces 'Tactical Pause' In Gaza For Aid Delivery; 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Rafah | Latest Updates
  2. US: 8 Including 2 Children Injured After Man Opens Fire At Michigan Water Park; Suspect Contained
  3. Japan Witnesses Surge In Cases Of Disease Caused By Rare 'Flesh-Eating Bacteria' That Can Kill Under 48 Hours
  4. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  5. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow