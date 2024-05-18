Football

Hoffenheim 4-2 Bayern Munich: Bavarians End Season With Defeat; Tuchel Slams Lack Of Focus

Bayern Munich threw away a two-goal lead at Hoffenheim, condemning them to a third-place finish behind unbeaten Bayern Leverkusen and Stuttgart

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel.
info_icon

Departing Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was unhappy with his team's lack of focus following their 4-2 loss at Hoffenheim on Saturday. (More Football News)

Bayern threw away a two-goal lead, condemning them to a third-place finish behind unbeaten Bayern Leverkusen and Stuttgart

After failing to win the Bundesliga title for a 12th consecutive season, Tuchel's side will also go without domestic or European silverware for the first time in more than a decade.

"We started really well, but then we had a string of individual mistakes," Tuchel said in a short press conference.

The coach is leaving Bayern after just over a year in charge after the club announced his departure in February. There had been talks to potentially reverse that decision last week, but no agreement was reached.

"In the second half we played well for 15 minutes, but then it was again a series of individual mistakes and loss of possession," Tuchel said. "We gave away a two-goal lead for a completely unnecessary and bitter defeat."

Despite a string of injury absences, Bayern were 2-0 up by the sixth minute but Hoffenheim scored four times, including an Andrej Kramaric hat-trick in the second half to turn the game around.

"It happens far too often, like that. It happened in Stuttgart where we conceded two late goals [for a 3-1 defeat]. In Heidenheim, the same [for a 3-2 loss]. Here the same. It just happens too often," Tuchel added.

"I have an explanation for that, but it is not for the public."

Bayern's Aleksandar Pavlovic, who is part of Germany's preliminary Euro 2024 squad, went off injured early in the match and will undergo further tests.

"He twisted his ankle. We will have to wait and see what the checks show," Tuchel said.

