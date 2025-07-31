Hendrik Pedersen ‘Incredibly Proud’ After Being Appointed As Sheffield Wednesday Manager

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Henrik Pedersen as their new manager. Pedersen joined the club in October 2023 as an assistant manager but will now be in the hot seat following Danny Rohl's recent exit.
Rohl left the Owls having won 34 of his 89 games (38.2%) in all competitions.
Pedersen has previous experience as a manager, having taken charge of Eintracht Braunschweig, Stromsgodset and Vendsyssel FF. He also had various roles within the Red Bull group.
Pedersen expressed his pride in becoming manager of the club, but has asked fans to be patient at the start of his stint.
"I am incredibly, incredibly proud to become manager of this wonderful football club," Pedersen told the club website.
"Since arriving in Sheffield with my family, the city immediately felt like our home.
"The people are what makes a city special, and the fans are what makes a football club special.
"Is this going to be easy? No! We are maybe in 'rough waters' at the moment, but as a proud Dane, I can tell you that, like our Viking ancestors, stormy seas don't bother us too much. You have to get used to it, to weather the storm to get to calmer waters.
"To the fans, I ask that we stick together. At times, we may need to be a little patient as we strive to grow. We all care deeply and will do all we can to bring the great times back to Hillsborough."
His first game in charge will be away to Leicester City on August 10.