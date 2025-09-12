Heidenheim Vs Borussia Dortmund Preview, German Bundesliga: Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Players To Watch

Borussia Dortmund find themselves fourth in the early-season Bundesliga standings, two points behind Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt and Koln, all of whom won their first two fixtures

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Borussia Dortmund boss Niko Kovac
Borussia Dortmund boss Niko Kovac
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Borussia Dortmund unbeaten in their last 10 Bundesliga matches

  • Heidenheim currently mired in three-game losing skid in German league

  • Hosts still without a win after four Bundesliga matches against BVB

Niko Kovac outlined his ambitions to make Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga title contenders once again ahead of their trip to Heidenheim this Saturday. 

After starting their league campaign by conceding two late goals to draw with St. Pauli, Dortmund got off the mark with a 3-0 win over Union Berlin before the international break.

Dortmund find themselves fourth in the early-season standings, two points behind Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt and Koln, all of whom won their first two fixtures. 

Kovac replaced Nuri Sahin in February and quickly got to work at Dortmund, leading the club to a spot in this year's Champions League after an eight-game unbeaten league run. 

However, the 53-year-old wants more. Dortmund have failed to win the Bundesliga since 2011-12, the second of two top-flight crowns they won under Jurgen Klopp. 

Dortmund have since finished in second seven times since their last title success, and Kovac wants his team to challenge top teams like champions Bayern at the summit. 

"You have to get into your rhythm again. You haven't trained together for two weeks. That doesn't make things any easier, but we have the necessary quality," Kovac said.

Related Content
Related Content

"We're happy that everyone has come back fit. We trained to a slightly reduced extent because our lads have been travelling a great deal, and in some cases had long journeys.

"I'm someone who makes demands because we have ambitions. We want to establish ourselves at the top."

After the first two games of the campaign, Dortmund are handed a 14.2% chance of winning the title by the Opta supercomputer, a total only bettered by Bayern's 66.4%. 

Dortmund's squad has already been hampered by injuries at this early stage, with Niklas Sule, Emre Can and Julien Duranville all ruled out of facing Heidenheim this weekend. 

Fabio Silva is also not yet ready to play, while Julian Brandt underwent an operation during the international window to repair a hand injury sustained at the Club World Cup.

Another big name absent from Dortmund's ranks is defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who had surgery to fix a meniscus tear in his left knee that he suffered back in April. 

Schlotterbeck has since returned to light training over the last couple of weeks, but Kovac confirmed that a return to the first-team picture was still some way off. 

"Nico has come back after five months and has been doing some light training without contact," Kovac added. "He is a key player, a top national team player.

"Before we even consider the national team, he has to be healthy for the club and have playing minutes in training, in Bundesliga and Champions League matches.

"It will take more time. A Bundesliga player, and especially a defender, has to be able to do one-on-ones if they want to be part of the bench, and he is not yet that far."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heidenheim – Patrick Mainka

One of only two sides in the Bundesliga yet to register a point this season, Heidenheim's hopes of an upset here have been hindered by the departure of Leo Scienza, who joined Southampton having created all three of the club's big chances in the first two matchdays of 2025-26.

That means their defence will need to be on top form, and they will look towards captain Mainka to lead from the front. 

Indeed, no player has made more clearances than Mainka (10) for Heidenheim in the league this season, while only Arijon Ibrahimovic (five) has won more aerial duels than the German defender (three, level with Benedikt Gimber). 

Borussia Dortmund – Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy has scored in his last seven Bundesliga matches. For Dortmund, only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2015 (10) and Robert Lewandowski in 2013 (12) have netted in more consecutive top-flight fixtures.

The Dortmund talisman has found the back of the net 18 times so far in 2025. In Europe's top five leagues, only Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (24) has done so more often. 

info_icon

MATCH PREDICTION: BORUSSIA DORTMUND WIN

Dortmund are unbeaten in 10 Bundesliga matches across all seasons (W8 D2) – only Bayern have had a longer run (11). Since MD27 of the 2024-25 campaign, no team in the top-flight have earned more points than Kovac's men (26, the same as Bayern).

Furthermore, Dortmund recently scored at least three goals in seven consecutive Bundesliga games for the first time. In the top-flight's history, only Bayern (eight in 2005) and RB Leipzig (nine games from 2019 to 2020) have managed this in more consecutive games.

And Kovac is slowly imprinting his style at Dortmund. Indeed, his team has completed 1,192 passes in the first two matchdays of the Bundesliga season, the most of any team in the league. At 89%, they also have the best pass completion rate in the league in 2025-26.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, are currently mired in a three-game losing skid in the Bundesliga, a streak that matches the longest of any current top-flight club, level with Freiburg.

Notably, Heidenheim has only endured a longer losing run on two occasions, with the most recent instance occurring from January to February 2025, when they suffered five consecutive defeats.

They have also struggled against Dortmund. Heidenheim is still without a win after four Bundesliga matches against this weekend's opponents (D2 L2). Only against Leipzig have they played more often in the top flight without winning (D1 L4).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Heidenheim – 19.6%

Draw – 21.8%

Borussia Dortmund – 58.6%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Captain Salman Out On First Ball

  2. Duleep Trophy Final 2025: Rajat Patidar And Yash Rathod Tons Give Central Zone Big Advantage Over South Zone After Day 2

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: BAN Vs SL T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  4. Matthew Hayden Makes Bold ‘Walk Nude’ Bet On Joe Root In Ashes 2025-26

  5. Shubman Gill: India’s Test Skipper Names His Biggest Idols, Moment He Thought Cricket Was It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  3. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. Assam Student Protest Over ST Status Sparks Police Crackdown, CM Orders Probe

  3. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  4. ED Raids Multiple States In Alleged Rs 650 Crore Fake ITC Case

  5. Governors’ Delay In Clearing Bills Under Supreme Court Lens As Bench Weighs Constitutional Boundaries

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US, China, And The New Multipolar World Order

  2. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  3. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  4. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

  5. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Heavy Rain Alert in West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings Across North and South Regions

  3. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  4. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  5. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  6. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  7. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  8. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar