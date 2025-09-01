Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Guirassy Nets Brace As BVB Seal First League Win

Serhou Guirassy's two goals lead Borussia Dortmund to a convincing 3-0 win over Union Berlin, marking their first Bundesliga victory of the season

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Bundesliga 2025-26
Serhou Guirassy celebrates his goal against Union Berlin.
  • Dortmund won their first Bundesliga match of the season against Union Berlin

  • Sergou Guirassy scored two goals, leading Dortmund's attack

  • Felix Nmecha added the third goal in the closing minutes

Serhou Guirassy scored twice to lead Borussia Dortmund to their first win of the Bundesliga season as they swept aside Union Berlin 3-0 on Sunday. 

After conceding twice late on in their opening-day draw with St. Pauli, Dortmund turned on the style at Signal Iduna Park to get themselves up and running in 2025-26. 

Dortmund thought they had taken the lead in the 32nd minute when Ramy Bensebaini rose highest to nod Yan Couto's inviting corner-kick beyond the grasp of Frederik Ronnow. 

However, the goal was ruled out for a foul on the Union Berlin goalkeeper by Aaron Anselmino, but Niko Kovac's side got themselves in front a minute before half-time. 

Couto's teasing delivery from the right-hand side was swept into the top corner by Guirassy, who bustled his way past Leopold Querfeld before finding the target inside the box. 

And Dortmund doubled their lead two minutes before the hour through Guirassy after he played a neat one-two with Maximilian Beier before dinking the ball over the on-rushing Ronnow. 

The victory was confirmed nine minutes from time, with substitute Felix Nmecha rifling a fierce effort into the bottom-right corner 10 minutes after his introduction to the action. 

Data Debrief: Plenty of positives for Kovac

After extending his stay at Dortmund for another two years, Kovac watched his team put on an impressive display that will no doubt bring positives for the future. 

And Union Berlin proved to be no match for Dortmund here, with the hosts ending the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.21 from their 11 shots compared to their opponents' 1.2 from 12 attempts. 

But they were helped by another telling contribution from their master marksman, with Guirassy netting in his seventh Bundesliga match in a row. Indeed, for Dortmund, only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2015 (10) and Robert Lewandowski in 2013 (12) managed to score in more consecutive top-flight matches.

