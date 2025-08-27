Niko Kovac Extends Dortmund Contract: 'We Can Achieve Something Special'

Kovac extends Dortmund contract:

Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Niko Kovac has extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund

  • He will now stay with the club for the next two years

  • Kovac currently boasts a 61% win rate at Dortmund after 41 games

Niko Kovac has extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund, committing his future to the club for the next two years.

Kovac joined Dortmund in January, replacing Nuri Sahin after a dismal start to last season saw them sitting 11th at that stage.

The Croatian turned things around, securing Champions League football for this season after they won 22 of a possible 24 points in their final eight matches last term (W7 D1) – a league-best total - to finish fourth.

Dortmund also finished the campaign with five successive wins, their best streak since 2023. And Kovac will now be in charge through to June 2027.

Kovac currently boasts a 61% win rate at Dortmund after 41 games in charge, winning 25 of those matches (D6 L10), though they drew their Bundesliga opener 3-3 against St. Pauli on Saturday.

"We have made a lot of progress together in the last six months to get Borussia Dortmund back on track on the pitch," Kovac said.

"We sense that there's a high level of trust in us as coaches, and we feel that we can achieve something special here together with the club and the fans.

"The conversations we have had over the last few weeks have reinforced my conviction that, building on our achievements so far, we can deliver long-term success at this club.

"Our aim is to play our part in getting Borussia back to where it used to be through hard work, making clear-sighted decisions and enjoying what we do – there's a lot we still want to achieve."

Dortmund also announced on Tuesday that they have signed Carney Chukwuemeka on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at the Black and Yellow, making 13 appearances, and has now signed a five-year contract in a deal reportedly worth around £24m.

He scored once in all competitions and created nine chances while accumulating 2.2 expected assists (xA), though he did not set up a goal for Dortmund.

Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino is also said to have agreed to join Dortmund on a season-long loan.

