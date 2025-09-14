Heidenheim 0-2 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: Guirassy Strikes In Routine Win

Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga Report: Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier both scored goals in the first half, sending Dortmund to the top of the early standings

Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga Report
Borussia Dortmund goalscorer Serhou Guirassy
  • Borussia Dortmund earned a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Heidenheim on Saturday

  • Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier both scored goals in the first half

  • The win sends Dortmund to the top of the early standings in Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund continued their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season with a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Heidenheim on Saturday.

Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier both scored goals in the first half, sending Dortmund to the top of the early standings.

BVB started brightly, with Karim Adeyemi seeing a low strike parried by Diant Ramaj just 35 seconds in, before the goalkeeper smothered Guirassy's close-range poke.

Just moments after that 21st-minute attempt, Budu Zivzivadze was shown a straight red card for a very late tackle on Felix Nmecha.

And 12 minutes later, Guirassy found the breakthrough, planting a powerful header past Ramaj from Julian Ryerson's pinpoint cross.

On the stroke of half-time, Beier doubled their lead, guiding an easy tap-in into the net from Adeyemi's low lay-off under no pressure inside the box.

Heidenheim pushed after the break, with Arijon Ibrahimovic forcing Gregor Kobel into a stretching save from his curler, but there were no more goals in the game, with Guirassy twice thwarted by Ramaj at his near post late on.

Data Debrief: Guirassy stays in red-hot form

Niko Kovac said this week that he wants Dortmund to be title contenders again, and they are well in the mix at the top of the table so far.

That is in part thanks to Guirassy, who scored in his eighth Bundesliga game in a row. Among all non-German players in the league's history, only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (10) and Robert Lewandowski (four times, longest streak 15 games in a row) have had longer scoring runs.

Heidenheim struggled to pose a threat after their striker was sent off, and Dortmund took advantage.

The visitors accumulated 2.7 expected goals (xG) from their 17 shots, while limiting Heidenheim to just 0.39 xG and one shot on target.

