Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2025-26: Hjulmand Starts Reign With Win

Kasper Hjulmand led Bayer Leverkusen to 3-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt, powered by Alejandro Grimaldo's brace and Patrik Schick's penalty

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 2025-26 Patrik Shick
Patrik Schick celebrates his goal against Eintracht Frankfurt.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kasper Hjulmand won debut as Bayer Leverkusen's head coach

  • Alejandro Grimaldo scored twice in 3-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt

  • Patrik Schick converted penalty to double lead in Bundesliga

Kasper Hjulmand made a winning start as Bayer Leverkusen head coach after a 3-1 win over in-form Eintracht Frankfurt.

A brace from Alejandro Grimaldo and a Patrik Schick penalty helped Leverkusen hold on for all three points at the BayArena after red cards for Robert Andrich and Ezequiel Fernandez either side of Can Uzun's strike for the visitors.

Grimaldo opened the scoring after just 10 minutes with a brilliant free-kick from close to 25 yards out. He curled the ball over the wall before his strike ricocheted in off a helpless Michael Zetterer in the Frankfurt goal.

Leverkusen looked to push on from that opening goal, with Nathan Tella, Jarell Quansah, Aleix Garcia and Loic Bade all hitting the target before Schick eventually doubled their lead from the penalty spot in first-half additional time after Tella was brought down by Robin Koch.

However, Frankfurt made a fast start in the second half after 19-year-old Uzun scored in the 51st minute. Leverkusen failed to clear their lines from a corner and the midfielder's deflected volley could not be kept out by Mark Flekken.

Leverkusen were then forced into a nervy finish after Andrich was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Ritsu Doan just before the hour mark, and Nnamdi Collins struck the woodwork less than a minute later.

Related Content
Related Content

But despite another red card, this time to second-half substitute Fernandez, Grimaldo managed to grab his second of the match in the eighth minute of additional time to secure the win for Leverkusen.

Data Debrief: Schick haunts Frankfurt again

Leverkusen's first-half dominance paid off in the end, while they accumulated 2.05 expected goals from 18 shots, to Frankfurt's 0.67 from 13 attempts and just two on target.

Schick enjoys facing Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, now scoring six times against them in the competition, his most against any opposition (also six against Freiburg and Hoffenheim).

Leverkusen have also snapped a five-match winless run in the league as Hjulmand will now look to help the 2024 champions build on this win.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

  2. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Says PAK 'Good Enough To Beat Any Team' Ahead Of India Clash

  3. India vs Pakistan: Marquee Clash To Go Ahead As 'BCCI Following Government'

  4. Rashid Latif On Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Lose To India Because Of Emotions, Not Skills

  5. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Lankans Face Stern Tigers Test In Key Super Four Chase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  2. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  4. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. India And France Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Agree On Stronger Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

  3. IIT Kharagpur Scraps Hostel Mess Segregation Order After Backlash

  4. Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

  5. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  2. India And France Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Agree On Stronger Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. Nepal Police Resume Duties In Kathmandu Valley After Gen-Z Protests Leave 34 Dead

  5. 10 Dead As Flood Rescue Boats Capsize In Punjab's Pakistan

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Heavy Rain Alert in West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings Across North and South Regions

  3. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  4. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  5. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  6. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  7. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  8. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar