Harry Kane Defends Bayern Munich Move Despite Michael Owen’s Criticism

Harry Kane defended his decision to leave the Premier League and join Bayern despite criticism from former England forward Michael Owen.
Kane left Tottenham and joined the Bavarian giants ahead of the 2023-24 season, going on to win the Bundesliga title a year later under Vincent Kompany.
Owen called Kane’s choice to leave the English top-flight “nuts” after he was closing in on Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record.
Kane scored 213 goals in the Premier League, 47 short of Shearer’s record, and won three golden boots during his time with Spurs.
The 32-year-old believes his decision to join Bayern has already proven to be the right choice as he continues to search for more silverware in Bavaria.
“I heard it [Owen remarks]. Everyone is entitled to their opinion,” Kane said.
“I've spent a bit of time with him [Owen] but don't know him well. Obviously he is a Premier League great and an England great as well so I'll respect him as a person.
“But ultimately, as he will know, everyone's career is different - everyone's decisions and motivations are different.
“I know he was insinuating I went just for the trophy but it was to be at the highest level for as long as possible and I'm really happy in that sense of playing big games, title runs, big Champions League matches, Club World Cup quarter-final.
“I feel I'm improving as a player, I'm pushing my limits as a player in terms of goalscoring and just improving.
“It's hard not to hear things these days but the decisions are best for me and I'm really happy that I made that decision and very happy at Bayern Munich now.”