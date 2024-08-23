Football

Hansi Flick Hoping Dani Olmo Issues Behind Barcelona After Ilkay Gundogan Exit

Barcelona have faced well-documented financial issues in recent years and sanctioned Ilkay Gundogan's return to Manchester City on Friday, hoping that move will allow them to comply with the league's strict salary cap rules

Dani Olmo-football-la-liga
Dani Olmo could be available to make his Barcelona debut this weekend
info_icon

Barcelona hope to have new signing Dani Olmo available against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday after facing issues with registering the midfielder, coach Hansi Flick said on Friday. (More Football News)

Barcelona host Bilbao in their second match of the season in LaLiga, having beaten Valencia 2-1 on matchday one.

Olmo, who arrived in a €60million deal from RB Leipzig after helping Spain win Euro 2024, did not feature in that match and is yet to be registered with LaLiga.

Barcelona have faced well-documented financial issues in recent years and sanctioned Ilkay Gundogan's return to Manchester City on Friday, hoping that move will allow them to comply with the league's strict salary cap rules.

Ilkay Gundogan has returned to Manchester City - null
Ilkay Gundogan: German International Completes Manchester City Return From Barcelona

BY Stats Perform

Flick hopes to receive positive news regarding Olmo's availability ahead of Saturday's match, saying: "It is not my job, we have worked well this week.

"Olmo is ready to play and I hope he will be in the team, that will be very positive for us. In training he is amazing and it is important to have him as soon as possible."

At Euro 2024, Olmo became the first Spanish player to score in three successive European Championship games, despite only starting three of La Roja's seven matches. 

His five goal involvements (three goals, two assists) were also the most by a Spaniard at a major tournament since David Silva at Euro 2012 (two goals, three assists). 

info_icon

Olmo scored 29 goals and added 34 assists across 148 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig, for whom he created 32 chances in 21 Bundesliga outings in 2023-24.

Flick's side will be missing Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong due to injuries on Saturday but will welcome back Fermin Lopez, who rejoins the squad after winning the Euros and Olympic gold with Spain.

"From what I see, he [Lopez] will be ready to play. It was important for him to rest after two tournaments," Flick said.

Flick was also asked about the threat posed by Bilbao forward Nico Williams, who was linked with a move to Barca after starring alongside Lamine Yamal at the Euros.

"It's not my job to talk about a player from the opposing team," he said. 

"Bilbao are physically very strong and they have a great coach. It will be a tough game."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Samoa Vs Vanuatu Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 12
  2. Fiji Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 11
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: BAN 316/5 At Stumps; Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  4. Jay Shah To Head ICC? A Look At Likely Candidates Who Could Take Over As BCCI Secretary
  5. Pakistan Cricket Board Sells Broadcast Rights For Next Two Years For Nearly Half Of Reserve Price
Football News
  1. Jude Bellingham Expected To Miss Several Weeks After Sustaining Injury In Training
  2. Pep Guardiola Beams Over 'Surprise' Ilkay Gundogan Return, Hints Raheem Sterling Move Unlikely
  3. Hansi Flick Hoping Dani Olmo Issues Behind Barcelona After Ilkay Gundogan Exit
  4. Football Transfers: Ilkay Gundogan Glad To Help Barcelona Financially After Sealing Manchester City Return
  5. Football Transfers: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Sees 'New Things' From Joe Gomez Amid Exit Rumours
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet; 4 Agreements Signed
  2. Weather: Rains, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Delhi; Low-Pressure Area To Bring Heavy Rainfall In Bengal
  3. Ukraine, Russia Need To Engage With Each Other: S Jaishankar After Modi-Zelenskyy Talks
  4. Maharashtra Bandh Called Off After HC Restrain, MVA To Protest With Black Bands Around Mouth
  5. Man Gives ‘Triple Talaq’ To Wife For Praising PM Modi On Ayodhya; Arrested Along With Family
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Best Indian Grocery Stores In US
  2. Jeff Bezos Will Now Fly At The Speed Of Sound!
  3. Elon Musk’s Grok AI Deepfakes Go Viral; Reckless AI or Creative Freedom?
  4. Revised Data Reveals Huge Loophole In US Labor Market | How Will This Affect Federal Reserve Decisions And Economic Policies?
  5. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
World News
  1. Best Indian Grocery Stores In US
  2. In Photos: Thousands Displaced As Floods Hit Bangladesh
  3. Jeff Bezos Will Now Fly At The Speed Of Sound!
  4. Elon Musk’s Grok AI Deepfakes Go Viral; Reckless AI or Creative Freedom?
  5. Pakistan Seeks USD 4 Billion Loan From Middle East Banks To Meet Financial Obligations
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: BAN 316/5 At Stumps; Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet; 4 Agreements Signed