Hansi Flick Hoping Dani Olmo Issues Behind Barcelona After Ilkay Gundogan Exit

Barcelona hope to have new signing Dani Olmo available against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday after facing issues with registering the midfielder, coach Hansi Flick said on Friday. (More Football News)
Barcelona host Bilbao in their second match of the season in LaLiga, having beaten Valencia 2-1 on matchday one.
Olmo, who arrived in a €60million deal from RB Leipzig after helping Spain win Euro 2024, did not feature in that match and is yet to be registered with LaLiga.
Barcelona have faced well-documented financial issues in recent years and sanctioned Ilkay Gundogan's return to Manchester City on Friday, hoping that move will allow them to comply with the league's strict salary cap rules.
Flick hopes to receive positive news regarding Olmo's availability ahead of Saturday's match, saying: "It is not my job, we have worked well this week.
"Olmo is ready to play and I hope he will be in the team, that will be very positive for us. In training he is amazing and it is important to have him as soon as possible."
At Euro 2024, Olmo became the first Spanish player to score in three successive European Championship games, despite only starting three of La Roja's seven matches.
His five goal involvements (three goals, two assists) were also the most by a Spaniard at a major tournament since David Silva at Euro 2012 (two goals, three assists).
Olmo scored 29 goals and added 34 assists across 148 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig, for whom he created 32 chances in 21 Bundesliga outings in 2023-24.
Flick's side will be missing Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong due to injuries on Saturday but will welcome back Fermin Lopez, who rejoins the squad after winning the Euros and Olympic gold with Spain.
"From what I see, he [Lopez] will be ready to play. It was important for him to rest after two tournaments," Flick said.
Flick was also asked about the threat posed by Bilbao forward Nico Williams, who was linked with a move to Barca after starring alongside Lamine Yamal at the Euros.
"It's not my job to talk about a player from the opposing team," he said.
"Bilbao are physically very strong and they have a great coach. It will be a tough game."