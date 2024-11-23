Football

Hansi Flick Delighted By Lionel Messi's Barcelona Praise: 'It's An Honour'

Flick took over as Barcelona head coach in May, with the club making an impressive start to LaLiga, as they sit top on 33 points after 13 matches

Hansi Flick says it is an "honour" to hear Lionel Messi praise Barcelona's start to the season. (More Football News)

Flick took over as Barcelona head coach in May, with the club making an impressive start to LaLiga, as they sit top on 33 points after 13 matches.

They have won 11 of their games, losing the other two, while they are sixth in the Champions League table, just three points behind leaders Liverpool.

Messi, who spent 17 years at Barcelona before leaving to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, recently described Flick's team as "spectacular", in particular lauding his use of young players in the team.

The German has not shied away from using academy players during his time at Barcelona so far, with Lamine Yamal the standout of the bunch after he carried last season's form into this campaign.

Yamal is the only player across Europe's big five leagues to complete 25+ dribbles (34), create 25+ chances (26), have 25+ shots (39), score 5+ goals (five) and provide 5+ assists (seven).

When asked how he felt about Messi's comments, Flick was delighted.

"It's an honour to hear the best player in history say that he likes this Barca," he told reporters.

"He follows the team closely, he has his heart set on this club, that means a lot to the youngsters and to the team."

Barcelona return to LaLiga action when they travel to Celta Vigo on Saturday, looking to extend their lead at the top of the league.

