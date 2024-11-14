Football

Greece Vs England, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Greece are set to host England for the UEFA Nations League match in Athens on Friday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the GRC Vs ENG football match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
england football players for greece match X england
England football team players during a practice session before the UEFA Nations League match against Greece. Photo: X | England
info_icon

England are set to face Greece at the Olympiakos Stadio Spyros Louis in Athens on Friday in their penultimate UEFA Nations League Group B2 clash, with the Three Lions looking to avenge last month’s shock 2-1 defeat at Wembley. (More Football News)

This match marks England's first outing since the appointment of new head coach Thomas Tuchel, who was named Gareth Southgate's successor on October 16. However, the German tactician will not officially begin his role until January, leaving interim manager Lee Carsley to oversee England's final two Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Carsley’s experimental lineup in the previous match against Greece fell short, but England rebounded with a 3-1 victory over Finland in Helsinki. That win not only reignited their push for promotion to League A but also set a new national team record.

Ranked fourth in the FIFA world standings, England are currently three points behind group leaders Greece. To overtake their rivals and top the group, the Three Lions must secure a victory by at least two goals.

Greece, meanwhile, have been in excellent form, climbing 12 places to 42nd in the FIFA World Rankings since July. A win on Thursday would guarantee their position at the top of Group B2 with a game to spare, while a draw would also suffice based on their superior head-to-head record.

Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona last time out - null
UEFA Nations League: Frenkie De Jong Doubted Ankle Injury Would Heal Ahead Of Netherlands Return

BY Stats Perform

Greece Vs England, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 - Live Streaming Details

When is the Greece Vs England, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The Greece Vs England, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, 15 November at 1:15 am IST.

Where is the Greece Vs England, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The Greece Vs England, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Athens Olympic Stadium in Greece.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Greece Vs England, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

There will be no live telecast of the Greece Vs England, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match on Indian TV channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Greece Vs England, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the Greece Vs England, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV application and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Tilak Varma's Unbeaten Ton Helps India Take Lead Against South Africa - Data Debrief
  2. SL Vs NZ 1st ODI: Kusal Mendis And Avishka Fernando Centuries Hand Series Opener To Sri Lanka
  3. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs In Centurion Park, Take 2-1 Series Lead
  4. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs, Lead Series 2-1
  5. India Vs Pakistan In Women's U-19 Asia Cup On December 15 In Kuala Lumpur
Football News
  1. Greece Vs England, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. NBA: Steve Kerr Recalls 'Surreal' Klay Thompson Moment During Golden State Warriors Return
  3. Ruben Amorim Will 'Change The Energy' At Man United, Says Bruno Fernandes
  4. UEFA Nations League: Frenkie De Jong Doubted Ankle Injury Would Heal Ahead Of Netherlands Return
  5. Belgium Must Be 'Given Time' To Emulate Golden Generation, Says Amadou Onana
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Calls For Cross-Border Collaboration With Pakistan, Bangladesh To Tackle Transboundary Pollution
  2. 'SC Parked Bulldozer In Garage Forever': Opposition Hails Top Court Verdict
  3. Jaishankar Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud, Says 'West Asia Is A Matter Of Deep Concern'
  4. Row Sparks As Omar Abdullah Blames Indus Water Treaty For J&K’s Power Crisis
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  3. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  4. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  5. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
World News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Taliban Holds Sixth Public Execution - A Resurgence Of Unforgiving Justice System
  3. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  4. Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese
  5. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign