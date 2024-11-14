England are set to face Greece at the Olympiakos Stadio Spyros Louis in Athens on Friday in their penultimate UEFA Nations League Group B2 clash, with the Three Lions looking to avenge last month’s shock 2-1 defeat at Wembley. (More Football News)
This match marks England's first outing since the appointment of new head coach Thomas Tuchel, who was named Gareth Southgate's successor on October 16. However, the German tactician will not officially begin his role until January, leaving interim manager Lee Carsley to oversee England's final two Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.
Carsley’s experimental lineup in the previous match against Greece fell short, but England rebounded with a 3-1 victory over Finland in Helsinki. That win not only reignited their push for promotion to League A but also set a new national team record.
Ranked fourth in the FIFA world standings, England are currently three points behind group leaders Greece. To overtake their rivals and top the group, the Three Lions must secure a victory by at least two goals.
Greece, meanwhile, have been in excellent form, climbing 12 places to 42nd in the FIFA World Rankings since July. A win on Thursday would guarantee their position at the top of Group B2 with a game to spare, while a draw would also suffice based on their superior head-to-head record.
