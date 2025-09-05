Greece Vs Belarus Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Greece and Belarus clash today in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers
Greece take on visiting Belarus in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying opener at the Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, on Saturday (September 6, 2025). Watch the Greece vs Belarus football match live tonight.
Since losing to Scotland in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League play-offs 0-1 at home in March, a tie which they eventually won 3-1 on aggregate, Greece have won two friendlies against Slovakia (4-1) and Bulgaria (4-0). Ivan Jovanovic's Ethniki surely have the momentum on their side.
Belarus, on the other hand, started the calendar year with wins over Tajikistan (5-2), Azerbaijan (2-0), and Kazakhstan (4-1), but suffered a 1-4 defeat against Russia in the same international window. Tonight's match against Greece marks the first competitive match for Carlos Alos' White Wings in 2015.
Greece, the European champions in 2004, are aiming to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014. They've also competed in the 1994 and 2010 editions.
Belarus have never qualified for a FIFA World Cup since breaking away from the erstwhile Soviet Union in 1991. For the record, as an independent country, Belarus played their first World Cup qualifying match in June 1996 (vs Sweden), for the 1998 World Cup.
Greece Vs Belarus Head-To-Head Record
The two sides have met twice before, and the head-to-head record is 1-1. In their first meeting at the Cyprus International Tournament 2006, Georgios Samaras gave the Greeks a 1-0 win. A decade later, Belarus beat Greece 1-0 in an international friendly, thanks to a Sergey Politevich goal.
Group C also includes Denmark and Scotland. Only the group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, while the runners-up enter the playoff round.
Greece vs Belarus Live Streaming
The Greece vs Belarus World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers will be played on Saturday, 6 September at 12:15 am IST.
Where to watch Greece vs Belarus FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?
The Greece vs Belarus FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website.