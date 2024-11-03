Girona 4-3 Leganes, La Liga: Stuani Stars As Hosts Clinch Seven-Goal Thriller

Girona edged a seven-goal thriller to return to winning ways in La Liga, downing Leganes 4-3 at the Estadi Montilivi on Saturday. (More Football News)
The enthralling encounter burst into life in the 21st minute when Miguel Gutierrez's volley found the back of the net with the aid of visiting goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.
But Girona joy was short-lived as Renato Tapia fired Leganes level four minutes later, only for Arnau Martinez's header to restore the hosts' advantage.
However, Juan Cruz levelled the game once again four minutes before half-time, ending a thrilling opening 45 minutes that saw 15 shots between either side.
Substitute Cristhian Stuani handed Girona the lead for a third time from the penalty spot, placing the ball past Dmitrovic after Matija Nastasic had fouled Bojan Miovski.
Sergio Gonzalez then converted Daley Blind's delivery beyond his own goalkeeper for Girona's fourth, though more drama was yet to unfold.
A fine effort from Munir El Haddadi handed Leganes a lifeline, but Girona were able to hold on to move up to 10th in the table ahead of their Champions League meeting with PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.
Data Debrief: Substitute Stuani the star
Girona maintained their unbeaten run against Leganes in LaLiga, earning a third win in their fifth top-flight meeting (D2), though the win was made possible by Stuani.
The 38-year-old continued to prove that age is just a number, with his 28-minute cameo seeing him record an expected goals tally (xG) of 0.92, more than any of his team-mates.
Fellow goalscorers Gutierrez and Martinez also played their part, with the defensive duo creating three chances apiece during the contest.