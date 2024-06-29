Football

Germany Vs Denmark Live Streaming, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16: When, Where To Watch GER Vs DEN Match

This is the only encounter in UEFA Euro 2024's last-16 stage that features two undefeated teams. Here is all you need to know about the Germany vs Denmark clash - key stats, venue, telecast and live streaming details

Germany players train ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Denmark, AP photo
Germany players train ahead of their UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Denmark in Dortmund. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
info_icon

Hosts Germany are set to take on Denmark for their UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Dortmund late on Saturday night (12:30am IST, June 30). Watch the GER vs DEN clash live on TV and online. (More Football News)

This is the only encounter in the last-16 stage that features two undefeated teams. Germany finished on top of Group A with victories over Scotland and Hungary and a draw with Switzerland. Denmark drew all of their matches against Slovenia, England and Serbia.

Denmark have won just three of their last 15 games at major tournaments, drawing seven and losing five. This face-off will be the fifth clash between Germany and Denmark at a major tournament.

Julian Nagelsmann expects Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger to be available on Saturday. - null
Germany Vs Denmark, Euro 2024 Last 16: Rudiger Fit; Nagelsmann Ponders Striker Decision

BY Stats Perform

Germany's record at pre-quarter-final stage of the Euros has not been impressive in recent times. Having reached the knockout stage for a fifth successive time, Die Mannschaft's last two such games have both ended in 0-2 losses, to France at Euro 2016 and England at Euro 2020.

Germany Vs Denmark, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Germany Vs Denmark, UEFA Euro 2024 round Of 16 match be played?

The Germany Vs Denmark, UEFA Euro 2024 round Of 16 match will be played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund in Germany on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday as per India time (12:30am IST, June 30).

Where to watch the Germany Vs Denmark, UEFA Euro 2024 round Of 16 match on TV and online?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

