Football

German Police Investigate Reports Of Alleged Match-Fixing In Lower-League Football Games

The German football federation said in an e-mail statement that it was in contact with the authorities regarding possible match-fixing but did not yet have “robust information” about specific cases

german football hany danial X
Football stadium in Germany. Photo: X | Hany Danial
info_icon

Police in Germany are investigating potential match-fixing in lower-league football games after a newspaper reported that the scores of allegedly fixed games may have been sold online for betting purposes. (More Football News)

The Hamburger Morgenpost newspaper reported Friday that message logs detailed the apparent sale on the “dark web” of information up to 17 games ranging from the third division to regionalized fifth-tier competitions.

The newspaper didn't publish the messages and didn't identify any games or teams, but said some games included refereeing mistakes or unusual goals. Police in the southwestern state of Saarland said in an e-mail statement that they were investigating a game that had taken place there.

Prosecutors in the state capital, Saarbrücken, said the investigation followed information about the potential manipulation of lower-league games across Germany “presumably for the purpose of facilitating sports betting fraud.”

Borussia Dortmund fans with flags during Champions League semifinal against PSG. - | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Borussia Dortmund Fans Protest Sponsorship Deal With German Arms Manufacturer Rheinmetall

BY Associated Press

The prosecutor's office did not identify the game in question, citing a need to protect the ongoing investigation. Police in the central German state of Hesse told German news agency DPA that they were examining two games which took place there.

The German football federation said in an e-mail statement that it was in contact with the authorities regarding possible match-fixing but did not yet have “robust information” about specific cases.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer Take India D's Lead To 202 Runs
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Musheer Khan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 33-Year-Old Record
  3. Afghanistan Announce 16-Member Squad For One-Off Test Match Against New Zealand
  4. IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid Appointed As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Score: Scotland Start Big Chase Of 197 Runs Against Australia
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch France Vs Italy Game On TV And Online In India
  2. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
  3. ESP 0-0 SRB, Nations League: 'It's Almost A Pre-season Game', Says De La Fuente After Draw
  4. Ireland Vs England Preview, Nations League: Key Players To Watch Out For
  5. Alex Morgan Retires: WC Winner Hangs Up Her Boots - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka On TV And Online
  2. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
  3. Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  4. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
  5. US Open: Pegula's Comeback Seals Place In Maiden Grand Slam Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Is Bringing 'Non-Veg' Food To School A Mistake? Row Erupts As UP School Principal Expels 7-Year-Old Over Tiffin
  2. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  3. UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States
  4. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  5. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. US, Britain And EU Sign First Ever AI Treaty. What Makes This Agreement So Important?
  2. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Calls His Arrest 'Misguided, Surprising For Several Reasons' | All About The Row
  3. This Summer Was The Hottest Since Humans Started Measuring Temperatures On Earth
  4. Sri Lanka Heads For First Polls Since 2022 Economic Crisis | Major Candidates, Key Issues
  5. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
Latest Stories
  1. Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Shooter Finishes Fifth
  2. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
  4. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  5. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  6. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  7. Praveen Kumar In High Jump T64 Final Highlights, Paris Paralympics: The Indian Wins Gold Medal, Breaks Asian Record
  8. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign