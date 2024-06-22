Georgia Vs Czech Republic Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch GEO Vs CZE Group F Match

A high-pressure clash is set in Hamburg as Georgia and the Czech Republic meet in their second Euro 2024 game on Saturday, June 22 at Volksparkstadion. Both teams are desperate to win and stay in contention for the knockout stages. (More Football News)
Despite valiant efforts, both Georgia and the Czech Republic fell short in their Euro 2024 openers. Georgia lost 3-1 to Turkey, while the Czechs were edged out 2-1 by Portugal thanks to a last-gasp goal from Francisco Conceicao.
Victory is crucial for both Georgia and the Czech Republic if they want to realistically reach the knockout rounds. While a loss wouldn't necessarily end their Euro dreams due to the possibility of some third-place teams progressing, it would make their paths significantly tougher.
A draw would leave both needing a minor miracle in their final matches - Georgia against Portugal and the Czechs facing Turkey.
Here are all the details about Georgia Vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match Live Streaming
When to watch Georgia Vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match?
The Georgia Vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match will be played on Saturday, June 22 at Volksparkstadion at 6:30PM IST.
Where to watch Georgia Vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.