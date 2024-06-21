Georgia Vs Czech Republic, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Both Teams Seek First Group Stage Victory

Georgia's Luka Lochoshvili, left, talks to Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Georgia's Luka Lochoshvili, left, talks to Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)