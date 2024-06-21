Football

Georgia Vs Czech Republic, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Both Teams Seek First Group Stage Victory

Along with Georgia and Czech Republic, Turkey and Portugal are the other two teams in Group F and play later Saturday. Here's what to know about the match:

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Georgia's Luka Lochoshvili, left, talks to Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
info_icon

Georgia and the Czech Republic are desperately seeking a win as they meet in their second game of Euro 2024 in Hamburg. Kickoff is at 3 pm local time (1300 GMT) on Saturday. (More Football News)

Turkey and Portugal are the other two teams in Group F and play later Saturday. Here's what to know about the match:

Georgia and the Czech Republic were praised for fighting hard in their opening games but didn't get any points as Turkey beat Georgia 3-1 and Portugal beat the Czechs 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal from Francisco Conceicao.

A win for either team would boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout rounds. The losing team wouldn't be eliminated for sure just yet because of the rule that some third-place teams can qualify. A draw would leave Georgia needing an upset win over Portugal in its last game, and the Czech team needing the same against Turkey.

Georgian fans were involved in a brawl in the stadium ahead of the Turkey game.

Georgian fans were involved in a brawl in the stadium ahead of the Turkey game.

Georgia midfielder Otar Kiteishvili has been on an individual training program separate from the rest of the squad. He was an unused substitute in the loss to Turkey.

The Czech Republic has not reported any injury concerns since its first game.

Riot police separate Turkish and Georgian fans after they briefly scuffled ahead of a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. - AP/Andreea Alexandru
Turkey Vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Fighting Breaks Out Between Fans Inside Stadium

BY Associated Press

Czech striker Patrik Schick is set to play his 40th game for his country and his next goal will be his 20th. Five of his international goals to date came at the last European Championship.

"Getting out of the group should be the goal, but the most important thing now is to put on a good show. We are still in the development phase and this tournament will help us to become even stronger in the future," said Georgia coach Willy Sagnol.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. As PM Modi Steps Into His Third Term, India’s Foreign Policy Challenges Ahead
  2. Haryana: What Does The Chhattis Biradari Want?
  3. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Bangladesh PM Hasina Arrives For 2-Day Visit
  4. Arvind Kejriwal To Stay In Jail, Delhi HC Stays Bail Order For AAP Chief
  5. Sukhu's Trump Card In Upcoming Himachal Bypolls: 'Bhabhi' Kamlesh Thakur Set To Contest
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
  2. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'
  3. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  4. Karan Singh Grover Finally Opens Up About His Divorces From Shraddha Nigam And Jennifer Winget
  5. After 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar Confirms Making Another Film On The Indian Army
Sports News
  1. AUS Vs BAN, Super 8s, T20 WC '24: 'Awesome To Join The Club', Says Cummins After Hat-trick
  2. Portugal Vs Turkey, Euro 2024 Preview: Cristiano Ronaldo Returns, Arda Guler Shines Among Turks
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European Championship Group Games
  4. Today World Sports News Live: England Vs South In T20 WC Super 8 Action; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
  5. Super 8s: Australia Too Good For Bangladesh In Rain-Hit T20 World Cup Match - In Pics
World News
  1. Beat the Heat: Easy Ways To Stay Cool And Prevent Heat-related Illness
  2. How Are Zoo Animals Dealing With Heat Wave? Here’s What Zookeepers Do To Keep Animals Cool
  3. Hajj 2024: MEA Confirms Death of 98 Indians, Saudi Met Department Says 2025 To Be Last Hajj In Summer Season
  4. Looking To Start Yoga? Here Are 5 Poses To Begin With On International Yoga Day
  5. Amid Israel And Hezbollah's Conflict In Lebanon, A Warning For Cyprus
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Bangladesh PM Hasina Arrives For 2-Day Visit
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'