Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Lille Highlights, Club Friendlies 2025: BVB Win Five-Goal Thriller Against LOSC

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille Highlights, Club Friendlies 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the pre-season friendly match as it happened on 2 August 2025

Updated on:
Catch the highlights of the pre-season club friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and LOSC Lille at the Hemberg-Stadion on Saturday, 2 August 2025. Dortmund came out on top in a five-goal thriller at Iserlohn, winning 3-2 against LOSC. The hosts dominated the first half, getting the lead through Pascal Gross in the 13th minute. Serhou Guirassy doubled the advantage from the spot four minutes from half-time after a penalty was given away by Lille. The French Ligue 1 side started the second half strongly, and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson pulled one back in the 66th minute. Karem Adeyemi restored the two-goal advantage two minutes later. Former Dortmund player Thomas Meunier scored in the 82nd minute, but BVB held on to their slender lead to secure their second pre-season win. Read the play-by-play updates from the Borussia Dortmund vs LOSC Lille match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are in action today against French Ligue 1 heavyweights LOSC Lille. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for live build-up, line-ups, and in-game action.

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Where To Watch?

Fans can watch the full match live with English commentary on Borussia Dortmund's official YouTube channel for free.

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Latest Form

Borussia Dortmund: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W

LOSC Lille: ⚫D 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Dortmund Starting XI

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Lille Starting XI

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Last Time They Met

The last time these two sides met was in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 last-16. In the first match in Germany, Dortmund drew 1-1 with Lille, but the Bundesliga giants won 2-1 in the return leg in France.

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Kick Off Soon

The Borussia Dortmund vs LOSC Lille live-streaming has begun on BVB's official YouTube channel. Expect kick off soon. It's raining heavily at Isterlohn.

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Kick Off!

Guirassy kicks off the match for Dortmund, and we are underway! Stay tuned.

BVB 0-0 LOSC (0')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Strong Start From BVB

Strong start from Dortmund. The hosts dominated the opening five minutes, with Lille barely getting a kick in. Guirassy almost put his side ahead in the second minute, but a good stop from Chevalier kept the score level. The number nine is looking dangerous today.

BVB 0-0 LOSC (5')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Gross SCORES!

Borussia Dortmund's dominance - almost three-fourth of ball posession - comes to fruition as Pascal Gross gets his name on the scoresheet. It came from a corner by Ryerson, and was a bit of a scrappy affair at the end. Gross got his head on the cross but it was saved by Chevalier. He had another chance from the rebound, and made no mistake this time.

BVB 1-0 LOSC (13')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Chevalier SAVE!

Dortmund contiunue to pile on the pressure, and it's Pascal Gross again. The midfielder receives the ball and curls in a left-footer from the edge of the box, and the Lille goalkeeper makes a fingertip save to keep it out. The resulting corner leads to nothing, but BVB have the posession.

BVB 1-0 LOSC (20')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Chevalier SAVE!

Another great save from Chevalier - he is clearly the best player for Lille at the moment. Guirassy got the ball in the box and took out two defenders with a faked shot, but he gave the goalkeeper just enough time to rush out and palm the ball away from his feet.

BVB 1-0 LOSC (23')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Sabitzer CHANCE!

Dortmund are getting closer and closer to finding the second goal. Marcel Sabitzer tries to bend one in from outside the box, and it agonisingly hits the top right post and crashes out. Nothing Chevalier could have done about that.

BVB 1-0 LOSC (25')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Mbappe Down!

A turn from Sabitzer leads to a clash of shins between the Austrian and Ethan Mbappe. Both players go down in pain, but the Frenchman stays down and receives some extended treatment from the physios. The last thing LOSC will want is an injury.

BVB 1-0 LOSC (35')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Guirassy SCORES!

A clumsy challenge from Andre on Beier inside the box leads to the German winger going down in a heap, and the referee points to the spot. Diakite earns himself a booking for arguing with the ref.

Guirassy steps up to take the spot kick. It’s a simple run-up, and the shot is fairly central, but Chavalier had dived the wrong way.

BVB 2-0 LOSC (41')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Half Time!

After four minutes of added time, the referee blows his whistle. Dortmund have a two-goal advantage going into the break, but Lille were slowly growing into the match during the last ten minutes or so. A big second half awaits.

BVB 2-0 LOSC (HT)

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Second Half Starts

The players have returned to the pitch, and Lille get the second half underway! Stay tuned.

BVB 2-0 LOSC (45')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Good Starts From LOSC

A much more controlled start from LOSC Lille. The Ligue 1 side have more of the ball, and are dictating play at the moment. Howevr, they are yet to have a shot off at Kobel's goal.

BVB 2-0 LOSC (53')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Chances!

Two golden chances for Lille to get one goal back. Meyer tried to kick the ball away but it was intercepted by Haraldsson. Fortunately, the ball bounced of him out, and the follow up from Diaoune is wide.

BVB 2-0 LOSC (64')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Haraldsson SCORES!

Diaoune and Haraldsson combine perfectly this time, with a terrific through ball finding the Icelander. Haraldsson continues his run and then finishes past Meyer, and Lille are back in the game.

BVB 2-1 LOSC (67')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Adeyemi SCORES!

A great first-time ball from Boyamba finds the onrushing Adeyemi. The German winger runs with the ball, slows down, and then picks up his spot, dinking it past the goalkeeper to find the far corner.

BVB 3-1 LOSC (68')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: End To End Match

The match is perfectly set up at the moment, and it's end to end action. Andre Gomes almost scored a terrific free-kick moments after coming on, but a good save from Meyer kept BVB's two-goal lead intact. Dortmund immediately pounce on the ball and push on the attack, and Cossier gets his name taken for kicking the ball away.

BVB 3-1 LOSC (75')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Meunier SCORES!

Thomas Meunier comes back to haunt his old club just two minutes after coming on as a substitute, finishing first time with a toe poke past Meyer to bring the deficit down to one again.

BVB 3-2 LOSC (82')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Chances

Lille have had a number of chances to equalise, with Haraldsson coming close with his finish before Bentaleb had a wild shot from outside the box go wide. The Ligue 1 side are pushing hard.

BVB 3-2 LOSC (89')

Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Full Time!

A free-kick right outside the box is taken by Couto, and the shot brings out a regulation save from the goalkeeper. With that, the referee blows the full-time whistle. A five-goal thriller, and Dortmund come out on top - just about.

BVB 3-2 LOSC (FT)

Published At:
