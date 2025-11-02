Fulham 3-0 Wolves, English Premier League: Visitors' Historic Winless Streak Continues As Cottagers Seal Easy Win

Wolves lost 3-0 to Fulham in English Premier League
Ryan Sessegnon scored Fulham's first goal at Craven Cottage
Emmanuel Agbadou saw red for Wolverhampton Wanderers
Harry Wilson doubled Fulham's lead in the second half
Wolves' dreadful start to the season continued as they were defeated 3-0 by Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Although the home side, who went into this game on the back of four straight Premier League defeats, did not make a particularly quick start, they still went ahead after nine minutes as Ryan Sessegnon was set clean through by Raul Jimenez and made no mistake with his finish.
Matters were made worse for Wolves as they went down to 10 men before the end of the half, with Emmanuel Agbadou bringing down Josh King when he was the last man.
Fulham then went up a gear in the second half and began to create chances at will, doubling their lead just after the hour mark with a well-taken strike from Harry Wilson after the away side had failed to clear their lines properly.
Wilson went close again with another effort from distance which was saved by Sam Johnstone, but they would get their third goal when Yerson Mosquera bundled the ball into his own net after Sessegnon whipped a cross in from the left.
The home side continued to pepper Johnstone's goal with little time remaining, as Samuel Chukwueze slammed the crossbar from close range and then curled an effort just wide of the post after jinking past a few Wolves challenges.
This result increases the pressure on under-fire Wolves boss Vitor Pereira, with his side rooted to the bottom of the table and already eight points adrift of safety, while Fulham move up to 14th.
Data Debrief: Wolves stand alone as worst-ever starters
Another poor result means Wolves have now become the first side in English top-flight history to not win any of their first 10 league matches in consecutive campaigns.
King put in another impressive display for the home side, drawing Agbadou's red card, as he became the third Fulham teenager to start 10 Premier League games.
Opening goalscorer Sessegnon previously achieved the landmark during his first spell with the club, as did striker Collins John.
Sessegnon set Fulham on their way with his early effort, and he has now scored three goals in six Premier League appearances against Wolves, his most against any opponent in the competition.