United drew at Fulham in the Premier League
Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in their 1-1 draw
Amorim has asked his players to 'grow up' after yet another dismal show
Manchester United's players must "grow up", so said Ruben Amorim following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Fulham.
Emile Smith Rowe scored just 94 seconds after coming on from the bench as Fulham fought back to secure a point against the Red Devils at Craven Cottage, denying United their first Premier League win of the 2025-26 season.
Amorim's side, who saw Bruno Fernandes blaze a first-half penalty over the crossbar, had taken the lead through Rodrigo Muniz's own goal in the 58th minute.
Since the start of April, United have won fewer points than all other ever-present Premier League clubs (six) and Leicester City, who now play in the Championship, have more Premier League points than they have in that time (eight).
Amorim now has a Premier League win percentage of 24.1% (seven wins in 29 games), the same as Neil Warnock (won 27 of 112 games), who was twice relegated from the division, and the former Sporting CP boss knows there is plenty of scope for improvement.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think we scored the goal and then we forgot about how we play. We want to win so badly, and that is a good feeling, that we scored a goal and everyone on the pitch was thinking, 'Let's hold onto the advantage and try to win the game'.
"For me that is the moment that we have to enjoy more and push the opponent. We tried to press the opponent high and left a lot of space.
"We have to grow up a lot as a team. For me the most important thing is that during the week they were working really hard, today we worked really hard, and we are going to improve. The moment that changed the game was our goal."
Asked how his United team can "grow up", Amorim explained: "Training, in the game. You need to win to have the feeling to relax a little bit, not in the intensity and the way we play, but by maintaining our mind.
"We suffer a little bit in the end because the momentum changed more with the goal of Fulham.
"In the first half we were there, we missed a penalty. Fernandes has so much responsibility. Now we have to move forward no matter what happens."
Fulham boss Marco Silva, meanwhile, was left frustrated by a couple of VAR calls that he felt went against his side.
The decision to award United a penalty was a contentious one, with referee Chris Kavanagh overturning his original decision of no penalty after a VAR review, deeming that Calvin Bassey had fouled Mason Mount.
Silva also felt there was a foul committed by Leny Yoro in the build-up to United's goal.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I would like to explain everything about the VAR decisions this afternoon but I can't.
"They were unbelievable seeing two fouls at the same time, [Luke] Shaw on Rodrigo [Muniz] and Bassey on Mount at the same time, both fouls, and they saw that the Bassey foul was half of a second before the Shaw foul on Muniz?
"Then the second one [the United goal]. I think what I saw is what everyone saw in the stadium, everyone around the world saw it. Two players were isolated at a corner and one player pushed the other to head the ball. If you go by the rules you know what is going to happen. I would like those types of decisions to always be the same. Simple as that."