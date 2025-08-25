Fulham 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Amorim Confident About First Full Season With Red Devils

Manchester United have enjoyed a productive transfer window
Red Devils have invested 200 million pounds in new forward trio Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo
Ruben Amorim happy with spirit at Old Trafford
Ruben Amorim feels the "really good" spirit in his Manchester United squad bodes well for their first full campaign under his management.
Following a dismal 2024-25 season, when the Red Devils finished in their lowest-ever Premier League position (15th) and lost to Tottenham in the Europa League final, United turned in a promising display last week against Arsenal, despite a 1-0 defeat.
Having enjoyed a productive transfer window, investing £200m in new forward trio Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, there is a newfound confidence at Old Trafford, claims Amorim.
Discussing the change in mentality at Old Trafford, Amorim told Sky Sports: "Last year, sometimes I was worried going to the games, but now I'm excited, it is completely different.
"We suffered together so much and that can bond people. The spirit is really good.
"When you feel the team is playing well, you get confident and you feel more free to play and if you feel more free to play, you are happier.
"If you are happier, your day-to-day is better and it's like a snowball."
Discussing new attacker Cunha, Amorim said: "I'm really happy, not just with him but with Cunha, Diego (Leon) and Mbeumo.
"We know that we have the players and we know that in our future we are going to have that base and that is really important for us."
Cunha, who made his Premier League bow for the club against Arsenal last week, said: "I'm very passionate to win games, to make my team and myself better to achieve things. I think inside of me I always believe in something more.
"And when I bring this to United now, it's something that pushes me forward. Of course, we can make mistakes, and I made some mistakes. I am sorry, I apologise for that. But it's always with a good intention.
"Honestly. Everyone talks about the pressure at this club, but I've always wanted to be here.”