Football

French Footballer Wissam Ben Yedder To Remain Free Ahead Of Trial On Sexual Assault Charges

Ben Yedder has been without a club since his contract with Monaco expired at the end of last season

Wissam-Ben-Yedder-File-photo
Wissam Ben Yedder, left, scores his second goal, and Monaco's third, against PSG.
info_icon

French soccer player Wissam Ben Yedder will stay free ahead of his trial on charges of sexual assault while intoxicated, one of his lawyers told The Associated Press on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Marie Roumiantseva said Ben Yedder will remain under strict judicial supervision after a woman filed a lawsuit for sexual assault earlier this month.

The 34-year-old Ben Yedder, a prolific striker in the French league, was briefly detained and then released after the alleged incident in his car on the French Riviera.

Ben Yedder had been stopped by police after he first refused to do so. He was then put in a jail cell.

After he was summoned to appear in court on October 15 and placed under judicial supervision, the Nice prosecutor's office appealed the decision not to remand the player in custody.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. - AP
Manchester City Vs Inter Milan, UCL 2024-25 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch MCI Vs INT Match On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The investigative chamber of the Court of Appeal of Aix-en-Provence did not grant this request and kept Ben Yedder under judicial supervision.

Ben Yedder attended a hearing Tuesday during which he offered to go to rehab. He has admitted he drove while under the influence of alcohol but has denied any sexual assault.

In a separate legal case last year, Ben Yedder was charged with “rape, attempted rape and sexual assault” over another alleged incident in the south of France.

Ben Yedder has been without a club since his contract with Monaco expired at the end of last season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Botswana's Indian Origin Chief Wins ICC Associate Member Representative Polls
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Final Round Matches On TV And Online
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Weather Update: Will It Rain In Chennai During IND Vs BAN Match?
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: RSA Choose To Bat First Against AFG
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Pant Braces For National Red-Ball Return After Long 632-Day Hiatus
Football News
  1. AIFF Renames Junior Girls' Championship After India's First Olympic Football Captain Dr. Talimeren
  2. Manchester City Vs Inter Milan, UCL 2024-25 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch MCI Vs INT Match On TV And Online
  3. AC Milan Vs Liverpool, Champions League Fonseca Cites Loss Of 'Mental Balance' In 1-3 Defeat
  4. Real Madrid Vs Stuttgart, Champions League: Bellingham Hails 'Big Player' Mbappe After 3-1 Win
  5. Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci, 1990 World Cup Golden Boot Winner, Passes Away At 59
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mpox Scare: Man Tests Positive In Kerala After Returning From UAE; Second Case In India
  2. In Pictures: Jammu & Kashmir Voters Take Part In First Assembly Elections Since 2014
  3. ‘One Nation, One Election’ Will Achieve Opposite Of What’s Needed
  4. Federalism And The Idea Of Regionalism
  5. Is One Nation, One Election A Threat To Federalism?
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. In Photos: Flood Wreaks Havoc In Central Europe; Rescue Ops Underway
  2. Skygazers' Delight: Supermoon Coincides With Rare Partial Lunar Eclipse
  3. COVID-19: Fresh Scare Over New Variant XEC In 27 Countries| All You Need To Know
  4. Myanmar Floods: Damaged Roads, Broken Bridges & Relief Camps
  5. Instagram Introduces 'Teen Accounts' To Protect Minors Online | Privacy Feature Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  2. From Aries To Pisces: How Each Zodiac Sign Values Family And Relationships In Life?
  3. J&K Elections Phase 1: Voting Ends At 24 Seats In First Poll Since 2014; Voter Turnout 58.19% Till 5 PM
  4. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. J&K Poll Players | M Y Tarigami: Holding The Red Fort
  7. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  8. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Kamindu Mendis' Ton Takes SL To 302/7 At Stumps