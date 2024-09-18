Manchester City Vs Inter Milan, UCL 2024-25 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch MCI Vs INT Match On TV And Online

Former champions Manchester City will take on Italian giants Inter Milan in a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final, which the English side won 1-0, thanks to a second-half goal from Rodri. (More Football News)
Man City manager Pep Guardiola said he watched the 2023 final back for the first time but has refrained from using it as a tool to motivate his players. “About the inspiration and emotions, I’m so cold on that,” he said. “This is the first of eight games in the group stage. Tactically we just need to be present.”
Guardiola was full of praise for his star forward Erling Haaland as he says that 'he cannot expect too much more from his star striker.'
“The experience of playing game after game, they will improve,” Guardiola said of Haaland’s scoring numbers.
The Norway international has 99 goals in 103 games for City since joining in the summer of 2022.
However, the cloud of their alleged financial breaches is still hovering around and it will be interesting to see how City players approach the Wednesday's game.
Inter, on the other hand, are third in the Serie A table, with two wins and two draws. The Simone Inzaghi-managed side will be looking to avenge the 2023 final defeat at the hands of City.
Live Streaming Info:
The Manchester City vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will start at 12:30 AM IST on September 19, Thursday (IST) at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Where to watch the Manchester City vs Inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Manchester City vs Inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.